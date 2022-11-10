The Courier

Trawalla truck crash causes chaos on Western Freeway

Updated November 11 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:20am
A heavy tow truck arrives to pull the truck onto the road on the Western Freeway. Picture: The Courier

An overnight truck crash on the Western Freeway has left debris strewn across the road, with long delays still in place.

