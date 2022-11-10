An overnight truck crash on the Western Freeway has left debris strewn across the road, with long delays still in place.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on the Beaufort-bound lanes of the freeway near Trawalla just after 11.30pm Thursday.
By Friday morning, lanes were still blocked as specialist towing vehicles arrived.
The truck, understood to be carrying construction materials, struck wire rope barriers on a bend - it's unknown if it rolled.
A man in his 30s was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries, Ambulance Victoria confirmed
Police are still on scene, as the cleanup continues.
One lane is closed and the other is moving slowly - delays will continue through the morning.
