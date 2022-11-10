Another candidate is standing in the Eureka district for the upcoming state election, this time from the Ballarat side of the seat.
Anthony, also known as Sam, Giampaolo will be running for the Freedom Party with a platform of mental health awareness and disability access.
He said he did not want communities to be left behind or forgotten.
"I am disabled myself, previously I have had an accident on the footpaths and I have been arguing with the council about it," Mr Giampaolo.
"Everything has been forgotten.
"The amount of stuff that needs to be done, the services in this area are really bad."
Mr Giampaolo said Ballarat needs a 24 hour dental clinic and would like to see the footpaths and roads fixed.
"We have ratepayers who are paying their rates and where is this money going? This is what I am asking the council."
Mr Giampaolo said there had been a lot of promises about transport at the start of the election campaign and he would prefer to see more funding spent on health care.
Ballarat has been heartbroken in a spate of tragic deaths this year alone.
"That is why I am here, I love my community and I love my area."
"Our mental health system is disgusting here, we have an adult mental health system which needs to be overhauled," Mr Giampaolo said.
"People with mental health problems are sitting there in silence.
"It is a horrible illness to have and they are similar in silence and they do not have anyone."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
