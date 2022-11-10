The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Victorian election 2022: Eureka candidates answer public questions

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eureka Candidates - Michael Ray (Independent), Nicola Reid (Independent), Sam McColl (Greens), Michaela Settle (Labor) and Paul Tatchell (Liberals). Picture by Nieve Walton.

The Buninyong and District Community Association, along with Ballan and District Chamber of Commerce, hosted a candidate forum on Thursday night to learn more about Eureka district candidates before early voting opens on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.