The Buninyong and District Community Association, along with Ballan and District Chamber of Commerce, hosted a candidate forum on Thursday night to learn more about Eureka district candidates before early voting opens on Monday.
Five candidates were able to attend, including Labor's Michaela Settle, Paul Tatchell from the Liberal Party, The Green's Sam McColl and two independents, Nicola Reid and Michael Ray.
They each responded to questions from the 60 people who attended.
Issues discussed included responses to mining exploration, transmission lines, the Western Freeway, specifically the Warrenheip intersection, health care workers, managing housing developments and animal habitat, preserving heritage, making sure local government is supported, and discussion about a Buninyong Bypass.
ABC Ballarat breakfast host Steve Martin kept the candidates on time, giving them each 90 seconds to answer questions from the floor.
Mr McColl, Ms Reid and Mr Ray called for the electrification of the Ballarat train line.
Ms Settle said the development needed to happen in stages with frequency and reliability a top priority.
The Greens, Labor and Liberal candidates discussed their different ideas to tackle public transport ticket prices.
All candidates agreed the consultation process for transmission line approval needs to be reviewed and changed.
Ms Reid and Mr Ray said the whole project needed to go back to the drawing board.
Ms Settle said she was pleased the regulatory investment test for transmission (RIT-T) process would be overhauled.
There was discussion about the different levels of government, Mr Ray said there are too many levels of government and the local level should be the one to go.
Mr Tatchell and Ms Settle spoke about how the state government could better support local councils in a more hybrid approach.
To keep workers in the public health system, the major parties spoke about their policies - Mr McColl would like to see a raise in wages, Mr Tatchell more infrastructure spend and Ms Settle said Labor would offer a sign on bonus.
Wendy Morrison from the Animal Justice Party sent an apology for her absence, and four other confirmed candidates - independent Mark Banwell, Family First Victoria's Adrian Garcia, Democratic Labour Party's Tabitha Rickard and Anthony Giampaolo from the Freedom Party of Victoria - did not attend.
The next candidate forum in Ballarat will be hosted by BREAZE at the Ballarat Tech School on Albert Street on Sunday from 2pm.
The forum will focus on climate issues, with candidates from Eureka, Ripon, and Wendouree invited.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
