Buninyong has lost a prominent sporting and community figure.
Gerard McCarty died on Thursday after a long illness.
He was 72 years of age.
McCarty made his mark as a player, administrator and supporter with Buninyong Football Netball Club over a 50-year span and was also widely acknowledged for involvement in various other sports and community organisations.
A descendant of one of Buninyong's pioneering families, McCarty's early sporting pursuits included tennis and football.
His daughters Renae and Natalie, reflecting on his life, said their father had been an exceptional tennis player, with his fondest memory from his playing days had been his first meeting with their mother at a country week when they were teenagers.
They also recalled how close he came to playing with Collingwood in the VFL - the side he grew up supporting.
He played his juniors with YCW and as 16-year-old was invited to try-out with the Magpies. McCarty played in one practice match, but was unable to accept an invitation to another after his father insisted he sit a public service examination.
Instead of McCarty, Collingwood opted to take on another youngster, Ross "Twiggy" Dunne, who went on to play 213 VFLgames and famously kicked the goal which drew the 1977 grand final .
McCarty instead went on to carve a football career with Golden Point and Buninyong, where he had strong family connections. He joined the Bombers in 1971 as a key forward and leading goalkicker.
He also won a best and fairest and would go onto become a life member.
He took on various roles after retiring, including coaching and spending time as secretary. He was also known as a mentor to newcomers to the club administration.
McCarty was also a keen cricketer and golfer, having been a Buninyong Golf Club past president.
His other community activities included being a member of the Buninyong Cemetery Trust, Buninyong Recreation Reserve community centre and St Alpius Roman Catholic Church - the latter seeing him play a role in the construction of the Church of Ss Peter and Paul in Buninyong.
McCarty began his working life with the Lands Department in Melbourne before returning to Ballarat to work with law and conveyancing firms Byrne, Jones and Torney, Curwen and Walker, and Heinz and Partners up until his retirement.
Renae and Natalie said they had been overwhelmed by the well wishes, with him having so many life-long friends.
Buninyong football administrator and past president Wayne Morgan paid tribute to McCarty.
"We went way back and had been very good friends for a long time.
"He was very well respected and is going to be sadly missed. He was loved by everyone in all the organisations he was involved in."
