A course to give teenage girls self-defence skills will be offered in Ballarat in 2023.
The Freemasons of Ballarat have organised and secured funding from the United Grand Lodge of Victoria (also known as Freemasons Victoria) to subsidise a girls' self defence course, starting in February.
Worshipful brother Nathaniel Buchanan believes it is important teenage girls are equipped with self-defence skills for their own safety.
Over the past two years, projects including YourGround and Right to the Night have mapped out areas of Ballarat's CBD where women and gender diverse people feel safe and unsafe.
The state government is currently working on a three-year project with Ballarat residents to create safer public spaces targeting the perception and actual safety of women and vulnerable people.
The Empowering Communities forum was held in Ballarat in 2021, which identified the safety of women, girls, and gender diverse community members.
"We are all fathers, brothers and sons of women, and we wish to do what we can to look after them. There are no female specific self-defence courses in Ballarat which cater to early teen girls, which is when training should begin," Mr Buchanan said.
Qualified instructor Fiona Skene, of Wise Self Defence, will facilitate the sessions every second Thursday during school term until December.
The course is designed to give teenage girls self-defence advice and techniques to assist in navigating and avoiding potential conflict situations.
Mr Buchanan said the sessions would cover self-defence techniques, situational awareness, conflict prevention, drugs, alcohol and peer pressure, and cybersecurity.
The course is designed for girls aged from 12 to 15 with up to 15 people in each session.
Mr Buchanan said if successful, the fraternal organisation hoped to continue and grow the self-defence course.
The sessions cost $10 each and start on February 9 at the Ballarat Masonic Centre, 618 Barkly Street South, Mount Pleasant.
To enrol, contact Mr Buchanan on eldraque77@hotmail.com or 0423 653 512.
