The Courier

Freemasons of Ballarat open enrolments for girl's self-defence course

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
November 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A course to give teenage girls self-defence skills will be offered in Ballarat in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.