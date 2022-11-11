A SHARP rise of COVID-19 hospitalisations in Ballarat have been linked to new Omicron subvariants as the city's leading public health expert urges people to mask up.
Grampians Health chief strategy and region officer Rob Grenfell, who is also a health and biosecurity director for the CSIRO, is calling on Ballarat residents to become more vigilant about COVID-19 precautions particularly heading into the holiday season as a new virus wave started to take shape.
Dr Grenfell said even a mild surge in COVID-19 case in Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital would put a strain on elective surgeries and staff moving into annual leave.
He called on the community to once again take caution in large groups, to mask up and to be up to date with vaccinations in a bid to best protect the most vulnerable, including elderly loved ones, from serious disease.
Dr Grenfell said those who were most at risk of contracting the virus were those who have had COVID-19 earlier this year and before and those who were not up-to-date with a fourth vaccination.
This comes as the Victorian government has held off reintroducing mask mandates, despite Queensland this week escalating its response to a growing COVID-19 wave.
Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton also issued a warning about a rise in cases this week.
Official weekly case data shows a jump of almost 63 per cent in active case numbers the past week. Victoria is averaging 274 daily hospitalisations and 11 daily intensive care unit admissions.
Dr Grenfell said it was hard to gauge active case numbers in Ballarat, which were "quite incomplete" due to a lack of self-reporting. He said it was essential people who test positive report this to the Victorian health department to improve a rapid community response and access to anti-virals for those who were eligible.
"We are definitely looking at another surge of COVID-19 and there is evidence of that with increasing hospitalisations [in Ballarat] the past two weeks," Dr Grenfell said.
"...The simple thing is, if you have symptoms get tested and stay home - full stop," Dr Grenfell said. "Going out, you can risk making others seriously ill and die. How would you feel if you took COVID-19 to Christmas lunch and grandma became seriously ill or died?"
Dr Grenfell said health authorities knew relaxed COVID-19 restrictions would allow the virus to spread more freely across the state. He said lots of people had experienced Omicron but high vaccination rates in Ballarat helped keep hospitalisation and death rates low.
New Omicron subvariants stemming from Europe and Singapore were expected to take hold before Christmas.
"We're expecting a long and sustained peak - the question is whether we are ready," Dr Grenfell said.
There have been national calls on Australia's immunisation body to recommend fifth jabs against COVID-19.
Dr Grenfell encouraged anyone who was immune compromised, undergoing cancer treatment, or working in high exposure settings to consult their general practitioner about a fifth dose.
He said it was worth seeking out the new variant booster, released last month, for anyone updating their jabs.
