ACU is hoping a new partnership with some of Ballarat's most iconic cultural institutions will inspire the next generation of "cultural thinkers" in the city.
The Art Gallery of Ballarat, Sovereign Hill, and City of Ballarat will partner with ACU to offer three PhD scholarships to further heritage and cultural research and help come up with creative solutions to industry issues.
The partnership is part of ACU's expansion of its arts presence in Ballarat, which next year will not only include the three new PhD positions but the first year of a new Bachelor of Arts course.
The three-year PhD scholarships will focus on the history and heritage of Ballarat and the regions.
"Each position ... will focus on a particular aspect of Ballarat's history and heritage to bring fresh research and understanding to the city and who we are as a place of arts and culture," said ACU senior arts lecturer Dr Ben Mountford.
"Because they are industry partnerships, what we will do is work with the partner and candidate to develop a topic so this is not only a really important piece of academic research but also looks at a really key industry issue that confronts our partner.
"Ballarat is a city where arts and culture are fundamental to who we are, to our economy, and to the business that occurs here."
The Art Gallery of Ballarat PhD will involve the successful candidate working with staff on a project relating to the gallery's collection of more than 11,000 artworks, with the project including the candidate developing an exhibition related to their project along with related public programs, education resources and gallery publications.
The Ballarat City Council PhD will see council's heritage and culture teams work with the PhD candidate on a project relating to the history and heritage of Ballarat, developing specialist policy documentation, public programs, education resources and publications.
And the Sovereign Hill PhD will focus on a project to further the attraction's purpose to connect people through history to adapt to a better future in one of a number of priority areas for the attraction.
One of the unique aspects of the partnership is that where traditional PhD students have two academic supervisors from the university, this trio will also have industry supervisors from their partner who will contribute to the project and provide mentorship.
Applications for the PhD positions are now open.
