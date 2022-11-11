The Courier

Yarrowee River: Company agrees to water monitoring over alleged pollution

By Alex Ford
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:19pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Yarrowee River after heavy rain last month. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Ballarat developer has agreed to monitor any water runoff at a construction site in Brown Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.