A Ballarat developer has agreed to monitor any water runoff at a construction site in Brown Hill.
Appearing in the Supreme Court's civil division, Vista Estates and others responded to an application from the Environment Protection Authority submitted after residents noticed alleged pollution of the Yarrowee River earlier this year.
Vista Estates is building a housing development in Brown Hill, upstream from the alleged pollution.
The latest hearing, on Friday, involved the EPA setting out its requirements for water monitoring at the site, including retention dams to prevent sediment leakage and checking water quality daily.
IN THE NEWS
This also includes provisions for high-level rain events and storms, and for monitoring when intentional dam releases are required.
Lawyers for Vista Estate agreed to the interim order, with the next hearing set for February.
