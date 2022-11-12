At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects - titled Ballarat: Now and Into the Future.
The groups included the City of Ballarat, Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, Federation University and ACU, Central Highlands Water, Grampians Health, Sovereign Hill, and Ballarat Regional Tourism.
Some of the projects have received funding already, or election promises, but with early voting set to open on November 14, The Courier's checking in on why these projects are so important to the city.
THE BIG SIX
The biggest show Ballarat has ever seen is on its way - the Commonwealth Games is 1221 days away.
There'll be $150 million worth of upgrades coming for Mars Stadium regardless of who wins the state election, which is good, but the real value will be what happens after the Games.
Already, some have mentioned the scope for far bigger crowds at AFL and AFLW matches, and providing a home-away-from-home for the A-League's Western United as the team's new stadium is being built in Tarneit.
But beyond sport, the potential is massive.
Consider how close the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre, now Selkirk Stadium, is to the footy ground.
With proper linkages and concourses, massive conferences and conventions could be hosted here, with thousands of people going between the two venues.
Live music could be another possibility.
Residents nearby might not be happy, it's conceded, but think of the ever-popular Ballarat Show and its famous Saturday night firework display.
Ballarat might not get 75,000 people like Calder Park hosting Guns 'n' Roses, but a stadium with plenty of space around it could be fun for single-day festivals like the old Big Day Out, or proper rock shows - the Foo Fighters did play Kardinia Park in Geelong not long ago.
The original ask for the Ballarat: Now and Into the Future project was made after the original Commonwealth Games announcement in February, but the funding promise from the current state government - backed by the opposition - came through in October.
We now know, through the Commonwealth Games upgrade plans, that another 5000 permanent seats will be added to the stadium - there will be 18,000 temporary seats installed for the Games, which will host the athletics and para-athletics.
There will also be a state-of-the-art permanent athletics facility built on the former Ballarat Showgrounds site, south of the stadium, replacing Llanberris in Ballarat East.
This could mean bringing more major athletics events from across Australia to Ballarat in the future, setting up incredible opportunities for our athletes, as well as tourism.
But in a case of swings and roundabouts, the latest official Commonwealth Games list of sports showed that while Ballarat had some flagship events it was not listed for Women's T20 cricket which were allocated to Geelong and Gippsland.
While infrastructure upgrades for athletics and boxing are welcome for a growing city, having bigger events means other infrastructure will need to keep up.
Two ideas floated when Mars Stadium was announced as the home of the Commonwealth Games athletics involved moving thousands of people around.
Many experts and city leaders have called for a major events platform nearby, similar to the MCG entrance at Richmond Station, either on the Maryborough line parallel to Creswick Road, or slightly further away on the busier Wendouree line.
This would need to include overpasses and concourses, but it would make it a lot easier to move 30,000 spectators quickly.
The other idea is to make Creswick Road - the Midland Highway - a full dual carriageway from the Howitt Street traffic lights to the Western Freeway, which would not only increase safety and traffic capacity, but make quite an entrance to the city.
No funding or plans have been announced for either of these ideas.
Separate to this, tourism infrastructure will also need a boost - we want people who come to Ballarat for the Commonwealth Games, or a Western Bulldogs match, or a big gig, to stay here and check out the rest of our incredible offerings.
While there's a fear most people would head back to Melbourne afterwards, there's no doubt Ballarat will pull together to put on a show so good they'll want to stay.
Reporter at the Ballarat Courier
