MCGRATH is preparing a big team to be out in force in the city's biggest fun run and walk.
The Ballarat property team has been involved from the inaugural Run for a Cause in 2018 and can hardly wait to get back on course together after two years of virtual running to make an impact.
McGrath Ballarat has once again put its name to the 10-kilometre run but when it comes to getting the team on the move, McGrath's Jess Nestor said the focus this year was on families.
"The main thing this year is we've got more kids involved in the dash and family walk," Ms Nestor said.
"...This event supports Ballarat Christmas Appeal and we have so many children and families in our office that it's a good way to support other children and families. It's a great family day out and a way we can all get involved."
McGrath will have about 50 participants on course next Sunday, all in matching black t-shirts.
Ms Nestor said this was a fun way to get involved and feel part of the wider community. She encouraged others to join in and get moving together.
MORE RUN-SPIRATION
Organisers have tweaked the course slightly, shifting the start and finish lines and the events village on to more solid ground in Oak Avenue, alongside the inclusive playground in Victoria Park. This is to avoid heavy conditions on ovals after the deluge this spring.
All courses will be on sealed roads to ensure safe footing for all participants.
Run for a Cause returns with a double-loop 10km run, a 5km run and family walk and the popular 1km children's dash.
While there are no on-the-day registrations, participants can enter online up to 10pm next Saturday, November 19.
All money raised will support the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal, which supports families most in need across the city in the holiday season. The appeal works directly with welfare agencies St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, Anglicare and Uniting Ballarat to meet community needs.
Run for a Cause is on November 20. Enter: ballaratfoundation.org.au.
