Letters to the editor: Mars Stadium and roads on the minds of The Courier's readers

By The Courier
November 13 2022 - 1:30pm
Mars Stadium in May, 2022. Picture by Adam Spencer.

ENSURING THE GAMES HAVE A LEGACY AT MARS STADIUM:

It still looks as if the ground will only have a limited capacity of about 12,000 after the Commonwealth Games and there is no indication of a lighting upgrade, which seems disappointing.

