It still looks as if the ground will only have a limited capacity of about 12,000 after the Commonwealth Games and there is no indication of a lighting upgrade, which seems disappointing.
Poor capacity, lack of effective public transport access and poor lighting are three of the major sticking points for AFL fans, in particular Western Bulldogs members, and are an achilles heal for the stadium at present. Will the Western Bulldogs be prepared to stay at the ground under those conditions after 2026?
After the Games, that entire southern boundary will need to be completely re-designed.
The concept drawings indicate a 900-capacity standing area after the Games on the southern boundary? This is far too small considering the construction of a proposed 3000-capacity stand on the site of the existing main standing berm will effectively eliminate 4000 standing positions.
The new southern boundary will need to be redesigned as a concreted standing terrace to accommodate at least 6000 to give the stadium a reasonable T20 and AFL capacity of at least 16,000 after the Games.
Finally, lighting. The stadium has been roundly criticised by broadcast media and high-level AFL and A-League users continually since its 2017 re-development for the ineffectiveness of the existing 300 lux output lighting.
The present lighting prevents the usage for the ground from hosting T20 cricket, night AFL and A-League games in primetime night scheduling, limiting Ballarat's TV exposure because current games are broadcast via pay-to-view services only.
The upgrade must include new 1000 lux digital broadcast-capable light towers. Existing light towers re-purposed for athletics.
Clint Crout, Seymour.
While I feel sorry for City of Ballarat council and Regional Roads Victoria, road workers at present with the constant wet weather and the pothole situation on our roads and highways, I must say the temporary fixes with some potholes is rather ordinary. No doubt the workers are under instruction to just keep patching.
There is a pothole near the roundabout adjacent to the Alfredton Primary School which has been patched about 15 to 20 times in recent months. As of November 5, it is a real ripper and very dangerous.
Goodness knows how much time and what cost has been involved in the continued patching over time.
The material being used just breaks up again in the very short-term. A complete rebuild of that patch is required.
In the meantime, how about cleaning out the hole and filling it with two or three bags of rapid-set pre-mix concrete (cost about $10 per bag) until the proper repairs can be completed in better weather?
As for the closure of one eastern lane in Sturt Street from the Ring Road to the Arch of Victory because of two or three big potholes, how about the same treatment to make temporary repairs to open the road again?
A few bags of rapid-set concrete should do the trick to allow the re-opening of the closed lane.
Thinking outside the box (rapid-set concrete or similar) may be a good temporary answer to this pothole problem in many areas around our city.
Paul Jenkins, Alfredton.
You may have seen us rally on Sturt Street. We are RAR, Rural Australians for Refugees.
At a recent rally, a woman asked "Are they still in detention?".
Well yes, after all these years, they are still in detention.
While Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles speaks of the need to see refugees living in the community rather than detention, I wonder if he and Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil have any idea how urgent the situation is.
Having witnessed many years of refugee suffering, I share the anxiety of refugees impatient for change.
I wonder if the ministers know that these so-called "transit accommodation" centres are in every way a prison.
I wonder if they know that refugees interned in these places are "inspected" five times a day, every day.
Five times a day their lives are disrupted by guards.
The inspections begin at 6.30am.
It is no surprise that many refugees do not sleep well and at 6.30am may have not long fallen asleep, but they are shaken awake with a torch in their faces.
I wonder if the new ministers know that refugees held in these places are subjected to disrespect and bullying by guards who treat them as if they are criminals.
I wonder if they have any idea of the difficulties imposed on anyone who tries to introduce a little humanity by visiting refugees in detention.
I believe that the Albanese government has a will to do better by refugees.
I fully agree with Mr Giles when he says that refugees should be living in the community.
Of course, they should.
All they want is to live safe and free.
Even from an economic view, it makes no sense to waste billions of taxpayer dollars imprisoning good people who have much to offer an Australia hungry for willing workers.
But most of all I wonder if the ministers realise how urgent is the need to close the camps and free people who should never have been locked up in the first place.
Many who have held on for so long are struggling - even more now because we have a new government and they cannot understand why they are still not free.
Maureen Riches, Ballarat RAR.
