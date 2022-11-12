The findings of a project investigating how the media responded to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has shown "unevenness" persists in reporting practices that limit some stories being heard in public discussion.
The Breaking Silences project, which focused on news reporting over the past two years from April 2020 to March 2022, was presented at a symposium in Canberra on Wednesday.
It marked five years since the final report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
Kerry McCallum, professor of media and communication studies at the University of Canberra's News and Media Research Centre, said conversations around child sexual abuse had changed since before the Royal Commission.
"I think children now have a language around child sexual abuse, there is a lot more awareness and the government accepted the recommendations of the Royal Commission and are in the process of putting those in place," Dr McCallum said.
"But I would say in the absence of the Royal Commission, there's still some problematic journalism practices."
Dr McCallum said on reporting on sexual abuse, journalists were relying too much on court reporting and celebrity reporting.
"Some of that reporting trivialises or sensationalises child abuse issues, the crime of child sexual abuse, presumably because it's about a celebrity or someone overseas," she said.
"For a person reading that, it's still a story about abuse."
A guideline for journalists, victims, survivors and their families and advocacy organisations engaging with media is currently being developed.
The National Office for Child Safety, which is the government body implementing the Royal Commission recommendations, contacted the Breaking the Silences team to develop the guideline.
Community consultation will be held from February followed by the expected release of the guideline in mid-2023..
Dr McCallum said in the team's analysis of news media, The Courier had stood out as a news organisation doing really good reporting and using the correct style because it was survivor centred and incorporated help services.
She said the way in which the media reported child abuse articles was an ongoing issue.
"It didn't end with the handing down of the final report from the Royal Commission so there needs to be continual education. There is a big call for journalists to be provided with training and resources on an ongoing basis and a recognition that this is not a normal story. This story is not like any other and so journalists need to know that and they need to think about it differently," Dr McCallum said.
"From the survivor point of view, from the survivor advocacy organisations, there is a call for journalists to put the person with lived experience at the centre of the story and not treat it like you may with any other news report.
"We don't want to stop telling the stories, we don't want to stop having the conversation. We don't want to tell people that this is such a scary thing that you shouldn't report on it. It's a very important thing to talk about but to be talked about in a way that doesn't do further damage."
