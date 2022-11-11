Bacchus Marsh has suffered another heavy loss ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season with a former league best and fairest winner departing to rejoin his junior club.
Premiership ruck Daniel Burton has moved to Point Cook in the Western Region Football League bringing an end to a six-year stint with the Cobras.
Burton joined Bacchus Marsh in 2016 and was instrumental in the club securing its first BFNL premiership in his debut season.
In 2018, Burton won the Henderson Medal, becoming the second Bacchus Marsh player to earn the honour - following in the footsteps of Wayne Cracknell in 1997.
Despite being limited to just 11 games due to injury, Burton had an imposing 2022 season, earning a spot in the BFNL team of the year.
The Cobras star ranked first in the competition with an average of 11.09 clearances a game, third for ranking points (average 139.27), and eighth for score involvements (5.82).
Burton is the second BFNL team of the year member to depart the Cobras this off-season, joining young onballer Nick Stuhldreier, who has crossed to Greenvale in the Essendon District Football League.
Stuhldreier, who is on Port Melbourne's VFL list, topped the league with an average of 9.2 loose ball gets a game, while also ranking second for total groundball gets (13.22) and third for disposals (34.22).
Stuhldreier's brother, Ryley, has also left the club for Barwon Heads in the Bellarine Football League.
With former playing-coach Tom German also departing for Spotswood, Bacchus Marsh has lost its top three ranking point-getters from last season.
Burton (ave. 139.27) ranked first, followed by Nick Stuhldreier (128) and then German (123.2).
All three departing Cobras were also among the top four disposal-getters at the club last season - joined by Michael Culliver (ave. 25.6).
Rex Hickman - the club's joint-second leading goalkicker last season - has also left for Westmeadows.
Bacchus Marsh will look to improve on last season's eight-placed finish under a new coach in Jason Williams.
Williams, 29, will serve as a non-playing coach and arrives at Maddingley Park with a background that includes serving as head coach of the Indigenous Talent Programs with the AFL, where he oversees under-18 programs for boys and girls from an Indigenous and multi-cultural background.
Williams was also the inaugural head coach of the Fitzroy Cubs - an AFL Indigenous and multi-cultural side - and an assistant with the Northern Bullants and the Calder Cannons.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
