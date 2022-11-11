The Courier
Former Henderson Medallist Daniel Burton to leave Ballarat Football Netball League

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
Former Henderson Medallist Daniel Burton is leaving Bacchus Marsh. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Bacchus Marsh has suffered another heavy loss ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season with a former league best and fairest winner departing to rejoin his junior club.

Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

