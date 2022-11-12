More than 30 million litres of paint will be pouring out of Ballarat as the city's own Haymes Paint gets cracking on its brand new facility.
Work has begun at its Mitchell Park site, with a $20 million upgrade to double the factory's output, and improve research and development.
The expansion is the latest in many changes long-time Haymes workers Russell Hose and David Herbert have seen throughout their 35-year long career at the Ballarat company.
The pair celebrated the milestone together, off the back of the works beginning.
"It will be good, because we are pretty much stretched to our capacity, so it is either do that or cut supply. If we want to keep growing we have to do that," Mr Hose said.
"When we first came up here from the factory in Scott Parade, we thought this place was just massive. It was too much room and now it is not enough," Mr Herbert said.
The two started within one week of another, Mr Hose coming to Ballarat by way of Geelong and Mr Herbert starting the job from a chance encounter over drinks.
Mr Herbert, who started on the factory floor, said as the years moved on so did the scale of the company's production.
"When I started, it was very basic stuff. I went into the factory and was filling up PVA bottles," he said.
"Factory-wise the biggest tank we had was 2000 litre, and we never really filled that to full capacity.
"When we first came up here, we were making 12,000 litre batches. From there we have gone to even bigger now. Once the new machines come in we will be moving to 30,000 litre batches."
Mr Hose had his start as a laboratory assistant, and throughout his career has witnessed many changes in customer preferences.
"I have seen a lot of changes in what people want from their paint. They are more picky, they want different properties, they want it to be more durable and washable, last longer on the walls," he said.
"It felt like at the start people would put paint on a wall, and if it was no good after five years they would just paint again and wouldn't question it. Now we have 15 year guarantees, that sort of thing."
The $20 million upgrade comprises part of the company's $40 million expansion - which saw the opening of its $10 million flagship store on Creswick Road.
The 87-year-old company now looks to develop a new research and development facility alongside the extra factory floor space.
Haymes Paint chief executive Rod Walton said the project would future-proof the business, who were looking towards its 100th birthday.
"This is a major transformation investment into the Haymes business, of which the Haymes family are very proud of.
"Ballarat we can proudly say is the home of Haymes paint for 87 years. It is currently the third generation of the family leading the business. We are very proud parochial supporting Ballarat.
"We would like to see us reach 100 years, and we see with how Ballarat is growing, it provides us with the infrastructure to resource the skills and experience we need to support the business."
Haymes quality control technician Jeff Billman also celebrated a 45-year anniversary at the company, bringing 115 years of experience between the three employees.
"While paint making is hard physical work, there is a real achievement in getting a product finished and into cans that you know is yours," he said.
"Over my time at Haymes Paint, I have seen plenty of changes in both the products and how we make them. But what has continued is not only the quality of the product but the teamwork, everyone pulling together to get the job done."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.