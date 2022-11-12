Our reality is confronting. Here's how community leaders plan to tackle this

WHAT comes in the wake of a confronting check on the city's social equality and health is a vital step, The Ballarat Foundation leaders say. They are advocating for greater collaboration to best respond to Ballarat's needs.
A clearer picture on mental health and the true costs of affordable housing were two key findings in the foundation's most comprehensive snapshot of Ballarat in more than a decade.
The Ballarat Foundation will now move to approach interested organisations to make the Vital Signs report, released on Friday morning, sustainable and up-to-date in what foundation chief executive Andrew Eales was confident could make a real difference before the next major milestone insights, such as census data.
But this needed widespread support.
"There's a lot of passion and desire to come from the community that can be channelled better. I think we can support that to happen in more efficient ways," Mr Eales said.
"...We really take heart in Ballarat that we know this works in other regional communities. We know organisations are busy. Everyone has their own data they work from, but to have and share data on a community level will be empowering."
The Ballarat Foundation community impact officer Stacey Oliver pointed to the Multi-Agency Support Team program, better known as MAST, that acts on early intervention in youth crime as a strong example of a collaborative response.
MAST in Ballarat, led by Ballarat Community Health, involves a vast array of grassroots welfare, education, legal and youth organisations in a wrap-around response for at-risk young people aged 10 to 17.
The program has played a key role in a 61 per cent decrease in alleged youth offenders in Ballarat in the past six years.
There was also a whole community response to improve education in Benalla in turning about one of the state's worst education outcomes within two decades. Twelve years in, Benalla has 127 partners, including gliding tourism and a tyre company, to have achieved a 27 per cent improvement.
Ms Oliver and Mr Eales said collaborative responses could similarly be used in tackling issues such as family violence and mental health to lift people up together and influence change from within the community.
The Ballarat Foundation is working to employ a Vital Signs project officer to guide organisations in comparing data and identifying opportunities for community leaders, businesses and charities to respond to a fuller picture of the city's gaps and needs.
Vitals Signs insights and community information are available at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
