Leading goalkicker Marcus Darmody is taking on his first senior coaching assignment with Newlyn.
Darmody will be in charge in what will be his fifth year with the Central Highlands Football League club.
He will have club great and former senior joint coach Dan Wehrung as his assistant.
Newlyn football director Simon Dwyer said Darmody had shown interest in coaching for sometime and had jumped at the opportunity to step up for the Cats.
He said the club had no doubt Darmody would be able to get the best out of the list.
Originally from Warrnambool, Darmody goes into the role with plenty of experience.
He spent his formative years with Northern Districts before progressing to North Ballarat Rebels under-18s and then North Ballarat Roosters in the VFL for three years until 2013.
Darmody then played with North Ballarat City in 2014 and 2015 - being part of a premiership side in the first season.
He ventured back to the Hampden Football League to join powerhouse Koroit and again enjoyed premiership success.
In his second and last year at Koroit, Darmody kicked 70 goals - a development in his game which would see him become a match-winner in attack.
Darmody was back in North Ballarat colours in 2018, but after an injury-ridden campaign he made the move to Newlyn in 2019 and kicked 111 goals to rocket the Cats into premiership calculations.
He missed most of last year's shortened campaign, but bounced back after a delayed start to 2022 to kick 51 majors.
Darmody fills the vacancy left by non-playing coach Chris Banwell, who after stepping aside at the Cats landed the job of head coach at Skipton.
Wehrung is a five-time club best and fairest and multiple member of CHFL teams of the year.
Dwyer said Wehrung had already done an enormous amount for the club and had once again put his hand up to play a key role.
Newlyn finished 11th last season, getting just five wins, but was not helped by a series of long-term injuries.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
