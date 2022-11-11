The ballot draw for Victorian elections are usually a simple process, an independently verified computer system has been used to select the order of the candidates on the ballot paper since 1999.
As proceedings started for the seat of Eureka, independent candidate Mark Banwell refused to acknowledge the welcome to country.
The Victorian Electoral Commission representative told Mr Banwell he would have to listen or he would be asked to leave.
Five of the ten Eureka candidates were present to watch the ballot draw.
From there proceedings went smoothly, with a press of a button the order had been decided.
In Wendouree there was a last minute independent nomination from Bren Eckel.
In Ripon, no candidates attended the ballot draw at the electoral office in Maryborough.
Early voting will begin on Monday November 14.
Here are the locations of early voting centers:
The election will be held on November 26, the roll is now closed.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
