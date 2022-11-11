Your guide to the ten candidates standing in the Eureka district for the Victorian state election.
As of November 1, the Buninyong seat was renamed to Eureka.
It includes the communities of Golden Point, Ballarat East, Ballan, Bacchus Marsh, Teesdale and Rokewood.
In 2018 Labor Party member Michaela Settle won 49.14 per cent of the vote.
Mr Tatchell was elected to the Moorabool Shire Council in 2012 and has served as mayor five times.
He stood for the National Party in the Ballarat seat during the 2016 federal election and in 2022 he will be standing for the Liberal Party.
Mr Tatchell said it was important for him to stand up for regional and rural people.
"It's something I'm incredibly passionate about - I think country people need to get a return on their investment, they pay taxes to three levels of government, and what caught my interest is Matt Guy said 25 per cent of infrastructure (spending) would be going to the regions," he said.
Mr Giampaolo lives in Ballarat East and also goes by the name 'Sam'.
He said he was passionate about footpaths, accessibility and health reform.
"The amount of stuff that needs to be done, the services in this area are really bad," he said.
Mr Giampaolo said he loved his area and would like to be a strong advocate in parliament.
This will be Mr McColl's second election campaign for 2022. Earlier this year he stood for the Greens in the federal seat of Mallee for the federal election.
Mr McColl lives in Golden Point and works as a venue and event manager at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute.
As a renter, he said fixing the housing crisis was the most important issue for Eureka.
"We are seeing a lot of those city dwellers move out to the regional areas, pushing prices up," Mr McColl said.
"It is going to become more and more of an issue in both Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh, that people who live and work in those areas will not be able to live there anymore."
The party is working to repeal the Victorian Conversion and Suppression law provisions which were passed in February, 2022.
They are also looking to advocate for a Royal Commission into the COVID-19 pandemic response and lift bans on gas exploration to ensure reliability.
This is Ms Rickard's first election campaign.
She said a lot of the Democratic Labour Party policies lined up with her own beliefs. A proposed homemakers allowance was one of the most important.
"It provides a freedom of choice for women around returning to work or being valued to stay at home," she said.
"It celebrates that role as important within the traditional family."
Ms Morrison last stood in the 2018 state election because she wanted to give animals a voice in parliament.
After seeing the work of Andy Meddick in the upper house over the past four years, she was inspired to put her hand up again.
Ms Morrison said climate change was the top issue facing her constituents in Eureka.
"I want to have a quick transition towards clean energy and regeneration and a rapid reduction of emissions," she said.
Mr Ray is a Bacchus Marsh resident who runs a personal training business and anchors an online news show called The Informer.
He said the biggest challenge facing the residents in the Ballarat side of the seat was the disparity of infrastructure funding between the city and the regions.
"I believe the only way things will change is if we have candidates who are committed, loyal and most importantly accountable to their communities."
Ms Reid is from Bacchus Marsh and prior to the state election she ran for the Moorabool council in 2020.
Ms Reid has been a vocal supporter of campaigns to stop the dumping of soil from the West Gate Tunnel as well as protests against high voltage transmission lines.
"I am a straight-shooter, a woman of her word and someone who will take action."
Mr Banwell is running as an independent this year. Previously he was a member of the Liberal party and ran at the federal election in 2010 against Catherine King.
He has strong views against abortion and vaccinations.
Ms Settle is the incumbent candidate for Eureka. She was first elected in 2018.
She said her biggest priority was improving transport; she would like to see more people be able to travel to and work in Ballarat.
"I think it's time to take advantage of the areas around Ballarat in the way we used to try and get people into Melbourne, through commuting. I'd be looking at buses in this electorate rather than trains. People talk about bringing back the Geelong-Ballarat train service. While it would be wonderful, I can't see it happening in the short-term."
Early voting opens from Monday November 14.
See the map of early voting centres below:
The election will be held on November 26, the roll is now closed.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.