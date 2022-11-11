The Courier

New City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson hopes to bring 'momentum' to the role

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 12 2022 - 5:00am
Cr Des Hudson says he will prioritise the three rs of roads, rates and rubbish as the new City of Ballarat mayor. Picture by Adam Trafford.

After seven years a familiar face and staunch advocate for mental health is once more holding the title of City of Ballarat mayor.

