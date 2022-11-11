After seven years a familiar face and staunch advocate for mental health is once more holding the title of City of Ballarat mayor.
Cr Des Hudson has been on council for 20 years. He was elected to the mayoral position at an unscheduled meeting on Monday night.
He previously held the role during the 2015-2016 period.
Cr Hudson said he felt compelled to nominate himself as he believed it will be an opportunity for him to bring his "passion and momentum" to some of the city's key projects.
Cr Hudson said it will be his utmost priority to ensure ratepayers' money is spent "appropriately", with one of his first point of actions being council's continued efforts at "getting ahead on potholes".
"The last couple of years, the potholes that we're seeing have been some of the largest ones I've seen for a long time," Cr Hudson said.
"We've had two really significant winters where rain has made patching and repairs really difficult.
"But we are coming into that warmer weather where we can do a much better seal and we've already got two extra contractor teams out, as well as our own team."
He said he was also in discussions with the council's chief executive Evan King about potential innovative technology which could be implemented to maintain roads during such rainy climate.
Cr Hudson said he would strive to maintain transparency between the city and residents on such matters.
"What I hope to do is be able to demonstrate to our community a bit more of how we communicate so back to how many potholes we're filling every week and how are we going forward," he said.
As to whether certain roads in particular growth areas including Ballarat's western and northern suburbs were given more attention than others throughout the region, he said such favouritism was not the case.
"We have a hierarchy of roads, in terms of our long-term rural road hierarchy and also our urban roads, not based on geographical location but based on need and based on traffic flows," he said.
"So there's development happening right across Ballarat, and we just need to make sure that we're out in all sectors of the community."
Another area of concern Cr Hudson said he would support is the region's heritage. However, this appears to be contrary to how he has voted in the past including on Victory House which holds deep significance for Ballarat's Chinese community.
However, Cr Hudson denied he was "not supportive of heritage".
"It's not that I'm pro-development: I am actually a supporter of heritage and the story behind a particular place," he said.
"Victory House was a little bit different in terms of the process where the applicant had purchased the property and there was no heritage protection on the site at the time.
"I guess my view has been we need to value our heritage stories and we need to be doing the work that is very clear when someone is buying a particular property. If there is or if it's worthy of heritage protection, we need to make sure those heritage controls are in there."
He admitted it will require a great deal of work from the city moving forward to have both the knowledge and research completed on sites in order to protect historical buildings.
"That is the challenge for us; where are those critical pieces of heritage that are worthy of protection? Then let's get on with making sure those levels of protection are in place," Cr Hudson said.
Tying in with heritage is Ballarat's increase in infill housing.
Cr Hudson said he understood the response from residents to safeguard the region's "character"; however he was relatively powerless on such outcomes due to the council's infill policy.
"As a long-term councillor, I think that's one of the main issues when residents are ringing. It's often on a planning related issue where the development - the yellow sign - goes up, and suddenly, there's an application for three, five or more developments on a site where they've just been used to one dwelling," he said.
"I totally get people want to maximise their asset; they're looking to maybe from a superannuation point of view or from being able to have another comfortable lifestyle, so they're not necessarily interested in what's going on in that area, and I find that sometimes a bit of a frustration and the planning scheme doesn't necessarily reflect that well either."
IN THE NEWS:
Cr Hudson will temporarily step away from his role as a youth resource officer for the Ballarat Proactive Policing Unit while he serves as mayor for a one year term.
However, community members can still expect to see him coordinating Blue Light Discos in the region.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.