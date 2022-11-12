The Courier

Barkly Square exhibition to mark National Survivors' Day 2022

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
November 12 2022 - 1:00pm
Annie, Marita, Trevor, Mauz and Mel set up an exhibition at Barkly Square to mark National Day of Recognition for Survivors of Sexual Assault and Institutional Abuse. Picture by Adam Trafford

An art exhibition focusing on colour and ribbons is being held to coincide with the first National Survivors' Day, recognising survivors of sexual assault and institutional abuse.

