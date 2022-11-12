An art exhibition focusing on colour and ribbons is being held to coincide with the first National Survivors' Day, recognising survivors of sexual assault and institutional abuse.
In Good Faith Foundation and Loud Fence established the national day, to be held on November 15, to commemorate the courage and journeys of survivors of sexual abuse, their supporters and whistleblowers across Australia.
Loud Fence founder Maureen Hatcher said there needed to be a day of recognition for all survivors of sexual abuse, not just survivors of institutional sexual abuse.
"It's a call for action for people to visit the website (www.nationalsurvivorsday.org.au) and that will have ideas about what people can do on the day or for the week. It might be wearing ribbons or taking the pledge," Ms Hatcher said.
"It's quite a small soft entrance into National Survivors' Day but we are hoping it will grow from year to year and hoping next year we will get more education, services and community groups involved. It would be really great to have schools involved."
To coincide with the national day, Loud Space will be hosting its first art exhibition at Barkly Square.
Loud Fence initiated Loud Space following a series of workshops offered in 2020 to child sexual abuse survivors through Continuous Voices and the City of Ballarat.
Loud Space facilitator and survivor Mel said the group offered a safe space for survivors, their family, friends and support people to come together.
"We offer connection, community, support and creativity without judgement or expectation. We organise mindful activities on a weekly basis where we can come together, share the space, sharing creativeness and gentle conversation, positivity and companionship."
IN THE NEWS
Mel said the October workshops focused on colour and ribbons with the intention of displaying the work in a first ever exhibition.
"Supporting our community of survivors through tying ribbons on fences not only locally we are spreading the word as far as we can," she said.
"Using ribbons and colour in many new and different formats has allowed for a burst of creativity from those attending workshops. Moving forward with Loud Space, we would love to encourage others within our community to come along to our workshops and open up their creative side."
Loud Space exhibition participant Marita said the group had given her a community to belong to.
"It was my first step back into the world after a tough time. It's a space that feels safe, welcoming and accepting created by survivors for survivors," she said.
"Creating art whilst connecting with others is an active move towards hope and healing.
"I hope to see Loud Space welcome more survivors to experience the benefits and connections that I have been fortunate to have in this past year."
All community members, including survivors and supporters, are invited to attend the Loud Space exhibition launch at Barkly Square on Tuesday, November 15 from 5.30pm to 8pm.
Ms Hatcher said it was an opportunity for people to come together and to connect to mark National Survivors' Day and view the exhibition, which will be held until November 17.
National Survivors' Day will always be held on the third Tuesday of November. To learn more and to make the pledge, visit nationalsurvivorsday.org.au
