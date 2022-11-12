A RACE is on for the first time in Ballarat Cycle Classic.
Long billed as a participation carnival, the introduction of world-wide trend gravity enduro riding will bring with it competition to determine the fastest downhill competitor at Black Hill and help the homegrown fight against cancer in the process.
Cycle Classic, the major fundraiser for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, launched with the unveiling of the new event.
The gravity enduro jam follows success of the Classic's inaugural gravel grind last summer, a 47-kilometre off-road event in Creswick that will expand to 30km and 63km offerings.
Gravity enduro riding will send racers down six trails in two sessions in the Black Hill Mountain Bike Park. Riders can tackle trails as many times as they like in each session and the fastest times will count.
Mountain bike specialists Club MUD will partner with the Classic to deliver the gravity enduro jam. Club MUD president Grant Newell said the move was an honour.
"Joining Ballarat Cycle Classic to host a gravity enduro jam is an opportunity for the club to highlight the brilliant facilities here in Ballarat, have fun with a sport we love, whilst encouraging people to support cancer research," Mr Newell said. "We all have people in our lives affected by cancer.
"...Cancer treatments are changing for the better with facilities such as Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute."
While the two-day Classic will be all about the dirt and gravel on day one, the Sunday program brings road rides, family and adventure rides and the pet-friendly family walk at Lake Wendouree.
FECRI honorary director George Kannourakis said the institute had set a goal to raise $240,000 from this Classic edition - $10,000 more than last year - with every cent from registrations directly supporting cancer research.
FECRI has also set a goal to attract 1000 Ballarat riders on course with all events drawing strong numbers from riders across Victoria and interstate.
Ballarat Cycle Classic will ride on February 18 and 19. Registrations are open: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
