Our Future Shapers: creating tangible change for community good

COMING out of COVID-19 lockdowns, Meghan Casey wondered whether her daughter's new prep cohort would be competent in sporting basics, like catching or kicking a ball. For her daughter, it was about trying to figure out the monkey bars.
Passionate about sports participation, Dr Casey never quite imagined fellow Future Shapers would follow her lead and co-design a program promoting skills and confidence to take into Ballarat schools.
Active Kids was one of four community impact projects Committee for Ballarat's emerging leaders program presented to stakeholders this week.
Future Shapers is the experiential program formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum. For a second year participants have applied their learnings and curiosity to bring a shared community project to reality.
Dr Casey, a Federation University exercise and sports science researcher, said her group grappled with a range of ideas before settling on one they felt was achievable - with help from recreation promotion specialists Sport Central.
The result is a seven-week sports skills program they have rolled out for upper primary school pupils in Lucas Primary School and Yuille Park Community College.
"It's important to help kids when they're dreaming about what they want to do, before they start to think they can't do sport," Dr Casey said. "We wanted to give them more opportunity to build skills and the confidence to keep going...We wanted sport to feel more inclusive because sport has a lot of great health benefits, such as community connections."
Dr Casey said co-designing with Sport Central and teachers and pupils from both schools was an "interesting process" for her group and felt the key to their success had been in respecting diverse perspectives.
While the 10-month Future Shapers comes to a close this month, Active Kids will continue to the end of term and will set a model that is possible for Sport Central to adapt to other school needs and to help schools identify gaps for support.
Connecting business in effective workplace giving strategies was the focus for one Future Shapers group. Give Better Together DIY Guide is a project focusing on strategies to link up organisations based on community needs.
As an example, one business seeking to give back to community might be able to offer office space, volunteers or skilled workers to assist a charity partner seeking such features for its operations.
The group made clear community had to drive change, rather than rely solely on governments for answers and in a perfect scenario, this guide would create "meaningful, mutually beneficial community partnerships".
Another group has launched a highly publicised ambitious campaign to bring Sleepbus to Ballarat. The Melbourne-based charity offers portable, safe sleeping units for about 20 rough sleepers. The volunteer-run bus offers temperature regulated pods between set hours, seven night a week.
Future Shapers are working to raise $40,000 seed funding to bring a bus to Ballarat in the hope that a transitional, safe place to sleep will offer people clearer mental states for their next steps towards sustainable housing.
A fourth project tapped into Future Shaper Lou Ridsdale's Food Is Free community movement by creating early plans to expand into an urban food farm.
Ms Ridsdale's Food Is Free laneway works as a community food exchange for excess nutritious produce. Food Is Free opened a community green space garden in 2018 and re-launched weekly community education sessions in July.
Elin McPadden said being part of the urban food farm project was a great experience in bringing "fresh eyes and ideas" to try something new with a well-established community organisation.
Ms McPadden moved to Ballarat just before the pandemic for a new job with Pinarc and the first time she heard of Food Is Free was in Future Shapers.
"It was amazing to connect to an organisation that as a lot of the same values and beliefs I had," Ms McPadden said. "...It's different to my day-to-day work. Lou's been in that space for eight years. She has the big ideas but we felt we could bring our learnings from the program to approach her ideas in different ways."
A POTENTIAL funding axe has put emerging community leadership programs across regional Victoria under threat.
Victorian Regional Community Leadership Programs is seeking a $10 million funding commitment from the state government to keep program, including Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers, alive for the next four years.
Future Shapers, formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum, has produced almost 400 graduates since the program launched in 2006. There are more than 5000 alumni from diverse industry backgrounds across the state.
Existing state funding will dry up in December.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said Future Shapers would continue next year but, without government funding, the program would rely heavily on the committee, its partners and participants to bear the full cost.
Mr Poulton said government funding would allow all nine regional, experiential leadership programs to retain staff, increase diversity in participants, increase alumni engagement and deliver high-quality programs to drive social change on regional priorities.
"There are hundreds of initiatives across regional Victoria that are made possible because of the capability and commitment to building community resilience. Many of these will be lost without secure funding," Mr Poulton said.
"The flood crisis devastating regions across the state highlighted the ongoing need to build the capacity of community-focused leaders, who would be out there on the front-line helping locals get back on their feet."
Ballarat's Future Shapers this week presented four community impact projects they had developed to key stakeholders.
Regional Australia Institute founding director Christian Zahra, who was guest speaker for the event, told The Courier the passion and diversity on show was impressive.
Mr Zahra said support for emerging leaders was vital to continue shaping the legacy of regional cities, particularly when one considered the leadership decades ago in creating organisations such as school of mines, mechanics institutes and building societies that became the fabric of communities.
He said this was a chance for a new generation to leave a mark.
"It's very healthy to me that [projects] are so different instead of focusing on one element," Mr Zahra said. "Future Shapers has focused on all different aspects of what makes a good society - often some are missed out because they are not trendy."
