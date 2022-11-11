The Courier

Alleged minor speeding offence turns into a full-day hearing at Ballarat court

Updated November 11 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 4:11pm
A man will take his minor speeding offence to Ballarat Magistrates Court in March, after telling a magistrate that Victoria Police had no powers under the constitution.

