A man will take his minor speeding offence to Ballarat Magistrates Court in March, after telling a magistrate that Victoria Police had no powers under the constitution.
Brian Shaw, who represented himself, was initially charged by Moorabool Highway Patrol with exceeding a 60kmh speed limit by less than 25kmh.
Mr Shaw appeared in the Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court, where he gave the Magistrate Hugh Radford a pile of documents more than 5cm thick.
He said he had previously been told to lodge it with a registrar at Melbourne Magistrates Court, who then referred him to Ballarat, where the documents were mailed back to him.
"All they've done is stick it in an envelope and send it back to me," Mr Shaw said. "You honour, I will tender this again in the same envelope."
He told the court the documents needed to go to the High Court.
"What's the relevance of all that to a speeding charge?" Magistrate Radford said.
"It's about a conflict of power - and that's not up to me to determine," Mr Shaw said.
"That's up to three High Court Judges - and that's if you're saying that the speeding fine still applies.
The issue will now go to a full-day contested hearing at Ballarat on March 20.
