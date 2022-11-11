Police are investigating an assault in Delacombe last weekend.
The incident happened along Greehalghs Road at 12.05am on Saturday, November 6.
Police said the assault of a group of males and a female.
There are no other details in relation to the incident released by Police.
A report can also be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au with the reference: 220359555
