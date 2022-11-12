Darcy Prendergast knows he may not exist today, if his dad hadn't quit lionkeeping.
The talented Moorabool filmmaker has made a documentary - 'Strange Beasts' - about the wild wild west of the now derelict Bacchus Marsh Lion and Tiger Safari park.
It will premiere at DocNYC festival on November 19 - the biggest documentary festival in the United States.
"This was the festival we really hung our hopes on," he said.
"It's an academy award-qualifying festival. Getting selected for this event is a big deal."
'Strange Beasts' is told through the eyes of his father, who was 17 in the late 1970s, when OH&S was just a bunch of letters.
At times he was also used as a human shield.
"At the core of it, the film is about life and death," Mr Prendergast said.
"Dad was involved in two attacks that were near-death experiences - and outside those he had many close calls.
"After the second attack, mum laid down an ultimatum and said:, 'Look I don't want to date a dead boyfriend. '.
"I believe the park closed around 1984 - and I was born in 1985 - so it's possible I may not be here if dad hadn't have quit his job."
"Dad was pumped with adrenalin and hubris - but it took a while to realise how stupid he'd been," Mr Prendergast said.
"He went on to work at the Melbourne Zoo - he loves animals - but he doesn't work with big carts any more."
'Strange Beasts' was intended to be a longer documentary, but the more Darcy dug, the more he discovered that ex-staff were still haunted by "some really horrific atrocities".
"We were thinking of putting some humour in the film, but it was very obvious the tone was leading me in a certain direction," Mr Prendergast said.
"There's some really heavy content.
"A lot of people were involved in the park, but not every employee or visitor wanted to talk about their experiences.
"You want emotion for your film, but you cannot force people.
"Some were really adamant they didn't want to talk about what went on.
"After this I went back to the drawing board and decided to make a smaller story and focus on my dad and my own connection to this park."
Mr Prendergast said his father lived in a run-down hut on the property, being on call 24/7.
That included the day a water buffalo escaped and ran up the wrong side of the Western Highway
"There were stories about dad on a motorbike in the rain, trying to corral this buffalo on the road to Ballarat" he said.
"Dad also saw lions leap onto fences and just pluck down peacocks.
"These animals have so much innate power.
"I don't think the people running the park realised just how agile lions and tigers are."
The 'Strange Beasts' story also has an element of romance:
"Mum and dad had just started dating at the time and at night they would take a milk bottle and feed the cubs in their spare time," he said.
"They bonded over lions!"
But feeding the bigger animals was always problematic.
"As the park became less profitable, the expensive meat bill became an issue," Mr Prendergast said.
"Staff would put ads in the paper, offering to pick up deceased cattle and horses.
"They'd then take it to the slaughterhouse at the park, cut it up and feed it to the lions.
"They would still eat it, even if the dead animal had been sitting in the sun in a paddock for a while and was rancid.
"Dad said it was pretty gruesome at times.
"He loved working with the big cats, but he hated the slaughterhouse."
Mr Prendergast said the rise and fall of lion parks began with a circus oversupply.
"The Bacchus Marsh Lion and Tiger Safari was the first in Australia (in 1970) - and on the opening day, the line of cars wanting to go in stretched all the way back into town." he said.
The local historical society said the Pentland Hills property had been a WW2 air force bomb-storage facility, complete with bunkers.
Today there are a handful of ruins - and the land is vacant, waiting to be developed.
"Bacchus Marsh is built up now, but in the 1970s it was a surreal thought to have lions in a country town," Mr Prendergast said.
"It was Victoria's premier tourist attraction in its day.
"It used lions and tigers from Ashton's - whereas Bullen's was a rival circus family and they set up their park at Rockbank.
"What typically happened was circuses and parks didn't have the money to desex the animals - and these are cats that have short gestations and big litters, so there was an oversupply.
"Many parks ended up opening across Australia.
"In the end there were just not enough staff to take care of them all."
Mr Prendergast said being the first of its kind, he believed the Pentland Hills park was poorly designed and under-funded.
Actor Tippi Hendren reportedly singled it out for criticism when she visited Australia in 1981.
And when it finally shut in 1984, Mr Prendergast said the RSPCA had to euthanize many of the animals.
Mr Predergast is better known for his award-winning animation and visually-arresting music videos including clips for Greenday and Neil Young.
"This doco is a little bit of a hybrid," he said.
"I can honestly say it has a bit of MTV influence."
"I've got a lot of music video experience and I took the style and aesthetics from that world and applied it to the doco."
The Director said he would not be able to attend the world premiere due to the arrival of a baby, but was hoping for a local launch of 'Strange Beasts' in the near future.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
