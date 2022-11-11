The Courier

All in place for racegoers to flock back to Cup Day

DB
By David Brehaut
November 11 2022 - 5:30pm
Ballarat Cup Day will be a sea of marquees and umbrella at the Sportsbet Ballarat Racecourse.

Ballarat Turf Club is hoping to have a crowd close to pre-COVID-19 numbers flocking to its Cup Day on Saturday, November 19.

