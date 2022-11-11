Ballarat Turf Club is hoping to have a crowd close to pre-COVID-19 numbers flocking to its Cup Day on Saturday, November 19.
Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass said all the early signs were that up to 8000 was a realistic expectation.
Last time the Ballarat Cup meeting had no restrictions on attendances in 2019, some 9000 attended. COVID-19 meant a lock-out in 2020 and a cap of 5000 last year.
Glass said everything was coming together well, with major infrastructure required to cater for racegoers already in place.
She said with the unpredictable nature of the weather in a wetter than usual spring, the club had decided to set up as much as possible early to avoid any issues that rain might cause.
The club has more than 3000 square metres of marquees in the corporate hospitality area alone.
Glass said marquee bookings were still available. General admission can be pre-purchased or bought on race day.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
