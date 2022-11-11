Vying to be Ripon's voice, Staley runs for third term

Before the November Victorian Election, incumbent for Ripon, Louise Staley sat down with The Courier.



After two terms in parliament, why are you running again and what are you looking to achieve?

I am here to be the representative of the people of Ripon in the parliament, that is always the thing I want to achieve.

There is always going to be more to do because communities change, people change, there are new people moving in and new needs.

Ripon covers the really fast growing bit of Ballarat and there is a really pressing need for infrastructure and services.

There is always going to be plenty to do and I am energised and get up in the morning wanting to deliver this.

Is that what you expected when you first entered politics? How has your perception of the role changed?

No. When I first thought I would go into politics I was all about and I still am very interested in policy.

I am a shadow minister and if we come to government I would be a minister.

The community representative role and delivering for my people as I see them, is so worthwhile and I do not think you really understand what that means until you do it.

It is everything from helping people in public housing have a safe place to live because somebody undesirable has been moved next to them and trying to sort that out.

We help people get their death certificates, because births, deaths, and marriages have been really slow.

Then there is the infrastructure piece and the services piece, parts of Ripon up in the Loddon area have a child care deficit. So we will deliver childcare.

It is really being able to do that piece, that is what is important.

Our readers have identified health, roads and integrity as key issues for the state election, what are some of the things you are working on in that area?

The key one is that we will build a second public hospital for Ballarat in Alfreton.

The Ballymanus Regional Hospital will be 100 beds, have mental health services and allied health.

This is a major new hospital for Ballarat, the base will remain the emergency hospital, the tertiary hospital and the teaching hospital and this will be a campus of Grampians Health.

We think that the time is right for Ballarat to have a second hospital.

That is the biggest for Ballarat itself but across Ripon, I announced that an elected Liberal would rebuild the Beaufort Hospital.

In relation to integrity, firstly we will fund IBAC to the level that they are asking to be funded.

More crucially than that, we now have a fifth potential IBAC inquiry, certainly four confirmed that the government is mired in.

That is an unprecedented level of corruption inquiries against a single government and it points to the lack of integrity of the Labour government.

We will not govern that way.

We will give IBAC the resources that the commissioner has asked for to do his job.

Ballarat is known for its health care university courses, how important is it to keep those students in this area?

Latrobe University has done some work, that concludes people, particulate in health care, who train in the regions as either a nurse or a doctor or in allied health are 80 per cent more likely to remain in the regions than people who didn't.

So we have a workforce shortage problem here.

The key way is to increase training and that is absolutely part of our policy.

I know when I was Board Chair of the East Grampians Health Service, so the Ararat Hospital, we introduced a number of programs to get a nursing degree at the hospital, to train to take in medical students in their final years. It is all about developing the workforce.

After COVID-19 lockdowns, people might be more interested in politics. They might realise how much a role the government has in their lives. Is that something you are seeing? Why is it important that they are paying attention?

I think you are right that during COVID, people realised a couple of things.

Firstly, how much power and authority state governments have when it comes to pandemics, basically all of those rules are state government rules.

But also just how much control a government can have if it chooses to use it.

I get this on my social media more than anywhere else, people who have never been interested in politics before are now really interested and they have a variety of views, usually pretty negative towards the length of the lockdowns.

Why was Ballarat locked down when we didn't have cases? Why was the rest of country Victoria locked down when there wasn't COVID Here? Why were schools closed for so long?

In terms of the election, we still know according to the opinion polls, a quarter of people haven't made their mind up yet.

I don't know what that means, but it is certainly a large percentage of people undecided.

People in your electorate are affected by the transmission lines, what is your stance on that issue?

The Liberal, National Coalition have had policy on this for over a year and we have said that we will not build the Labor AusNet route.

We think it is the wrong route.

To put it through the potato growing country when it means you can not grow potatoes in some of that area and you can not move them (potatoes) somewhere else they have a certain sort of soil.

That to me is nonsensical to put it there.

Similarly, the terminal station at Mount Prospect, or anywhere in that Ballarat North area, is the wrong place.

A terminal station will mean that it will not just be this transmission line that feeds into that terminal station.

It will just act as the hub of a transmission centre and that is just not compatible with where they are planning to put it.

We will not put it there.

We do recognize, however, that transmission has to be upgraded.

Our plan upgrades the existing terminal station at Bulgana which means that more can feed into it from the Wimmera.

That is where we get more renewables into the grid and then use existing transmission lines and transmission easements, where there are already transmission lines to get the power into Melbourne.

In the future, how would you like to see this consultation period and process play out?

It has to completely change.

Victoria is the only state that uses AEMO, which is the national organisation partly owned by Victoria, but still not wholly owned by Victoria.

Other states use a wholly owned body to do the network planning and that is what we would do.

There is already an organisation and we would repurpose that as the network planner.

We would change the way they go about new transmission.

At the moment a line is drawn on a map, and then they build to that line with small variations.

We think that is entirely the wrong way around.

While people do need to have some idea where you can consult with whole communities about what is the best place, they will have local knowledge as to whether something's a floodplain or a fire risk and we think that is the better way.

Is there a way forward for the AusNet line?

Not in its current form, it is in the wrong spot.

It is dishonest of Labor to hide whenever asked about this.

The current minister could stop that project tomorrow.

The fact that she has not tells you all you need to know about the fact they are building this line where it is and they do not care that the people through the current corridor have clearly said over and over again that they do not want it.

You have had experience in a number of different shadow ministers, if the Liberals form government do you think you could lend experience to a ministry?

I have broad experience, before I came into the parliament, I have experience in financial markets.

I am an economist for my sins.

I, of course, was a farmer and I think perhaps the tens of thousands of kilometres I do on the roads has given me a deep insight into at least the need for upgrading our roads.

It will be a great honour to serve anywhere, and I would await the leader's call.

During the federal election there was a lot of discussion about women in politics. How have you found the last two terms?

I suppose I have always worked in male dominated areas and so I am used to that.

I think our culture in the Victorian Parliament is very different to what we have seen in the federal parliament.

The sort of behaviours we have seen there would not be tolerated, and I would not tolerate them if I were to see them

I just do not think we have that culture, we are not all living together in a town we don't live in.

All of those things that happen in Canberra, clearly breeds a very toxic work environment.

I am really glad we don't have that in the Victorian Parliament.

Would you encourage someone if they were interested in going into politics?

Absolutely. In fact, I do that all the time.

I feel very strongly that while I am the first female member for Ripon that there has ever been.

I would be horrified to think that there would not be one coming after me. There should be.

We have talked about some of your projects, but are you across the Ballarat Big Six Projects and which ones do you see as a priority for Ripon?

We have listened and that has been a starting point in a lot of our thinking.

We have committed to the Link Road, which is the number one project and that is a project that primarily goes through Ripon.

We have responded to the health care projects with an announcement of a whole new hospital, which includes mental health services.

We will also build the Gold Pavilion at Sovereign Hill.

The fourth project that we have announced is that we will back the materials handling recycling in BWEZ, which is also in Ripon.

That is a really important part of the circular economy. Ballarat will be a leader in the progression towards that zero to landfill, which we think is vitally important as an environmental response.

We have listened and of these six projects, we have committed to five of them.

The final one, which is the one that we are both doing, is the Commonwealth Games and sporting precinct.

The timeline is very short, so we recognize that we will not replan that.

Labor has said they think the Ballarat-Carngham Road is the first priority before the Link Road. Why is the Link Road important for your constituents?

Firstly, the bit that we will do immediately is the duplication of Dyson Drive.

Dyson Drive is a single lane potholed goat track that is entirely inadequate for the number of people who now live in both Alfredton and Lucas.

It is a major choke point in terms of traffic.

That should have happened already, in my view, and so we will get on and do that.

The remaining sections of the Link Road, which take it down to the Glenelg Highway and then on to the Midland Highway are longer term projects.

But you only get to longer term projects when you start.

The government seems to think that $60 million to do a series of roads, it's not just the Ballarat- Carngham Road they are funding, is sufficient for Ballarat growth.

Well, we don't think that is correct.

It is clear that the council does not think it's correct, the leaders of Ballarat don't think that's correct.

Labor is out there on its own with its claims that that road project is the right one.

I am not opposed to them upgrading the Ballarat-Carngham Road; it needs it as well.

But it is not the kind of transformative project that we are talking about here that will completely change the traffic direction and the movements through the whole of the city.

