A familiar face is returning to lead Sebastopol Vikings in Football Victoria state league three north west next season.
Michael Busija is moving up into the role of senior head coach for what will be a second time in the position.
In a major boost for the Vikings, he will have experienced NPL player Daniel Tinker as his assistant coach.
Tinker is moving to St George's Reserve after a long career with Ballarat City FC, which he captained last season.
Busija said Tinker was a big pick up and would be an asset for the club as a player and leader.
"He's bringing enormous experience.
"It's exciting to have him at the Vikings."
Busija has been on a coaching journey for more than a decade.
While that has included periods at other clubs, the one constant throughout has been his commitment to the Vikings as a player.
The 38-year-old has been part of Sebastopol's Ballarat District Soccer Association program on an on-field basis since 2007.
"The club is close to my heart.
"I have a lot of friends here and there's a great group of players who I believe are primed to do something special."
Busija launched his coaching with Ballarat Red Devils in 2011 and 2012 and from there had his first stint sat the helm of the Vikings' state league team in 2013, when they began their time in state league in division five, to 2016.
From there he was technical director at Ballarat City FC in 2017 and 2018, before a short-lived stay as assistant coach to Ballarat-based Corey Smith at Caroline Springs.
Having made that move with Smith, it ended when Smith was moved on by the club.
He returned to coaching after a year off with the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 to take charge of Sebastopol's BDSA senior team.
Busija says after leading the Vikings to a BDSA premiership, he was ready to step back up to state league.
Busija acknowledged that his departure from Ballarat City FC and then the Caroline Springs experience had left him disillusioned
"They were challenging times. It wasn't easy."
He said he had enjoyed coaching at BDSA level while still having a kick.
"It re-energised me. I am now ready for the return to state league."
The Vikings finished sixth in state league four west when Busija last coached them.
They moved from division four west to three north west in 2018.
The Vikings finished fourth and then 10th before COVID-19 struck, which was followed by third in 2021 and 10th this year.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
