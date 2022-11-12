If you're a parent, it's one conversation you must have

The internet; we can't live without it. But what about those who can't live with it.
We have long known that there are perils in a connected world of intangible social connections that prey on the vulnerable and unwary.
Data hacking, identity theft and extortion; a labyrinth of dark ways that lure through promises, temptations and natural curiosity.
What happens to someone caught in this web, unable to turn to the real word, to real people for advice, relief or escape?
It is one avenue of conversation we must keep open. .The costs of hopelessness are too high.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.