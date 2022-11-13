LAUNCHING a huge raffle to support Ballarat's cancer wellness centre has been as much about raising awareness on the centre as the fundraising.
The Barry Plant team wanted to find a strong way to give back to community this Christmas and got thinking how they could put their huge property sale boards to good use.
Staff did not know a lot about Ballarat Integrated Cancer Centre's Wellness Centre, which is located inside Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital but open to anyone receiving cancer treatment.
The Barry Plant team was introduced to the Wellness Centre's Kellie Pearce and Simone Noelker, took a tour with a patient to learn what the centre was offered and felt it was the perfect fit.
Barry Plant real estate consultant Katie Sexton said most people know someone impacted by cancer. For their team, Ms Sexton said their director Yvonne Jackson's breast cancer journey had really shook them up but this was a way they felt they could help.
"Yvonne is a real powerhouse. Even in disease she has remained so positive," Ms Sexton said. "I grew up in Ballarat and I drive up and down Sturt Street every day. You see the hospital but never really know what goes on in here.
"The best bit for us has been in talking to patients. You get a real sense of support that this centre is a safe space to come into with people who understand and the Wellness Centre has the ability to do that."
In their combined efforts with Ms Pearce and Ms Noelker, the team hustled $20,000 worth in prizes, including a fliteboard and beachside holidays, to create the biggest raffle in support of the wellness centre.
The centre became an even more crucial refuge for people undergoing cancer treatment under the strictest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions when they often could not have a support person by their side.
Gradually the Wellness Centre's free programs have been returning, from oncology massage to bra and wig fittings or financial counselling and art therapy.
Wellness Centre manager Simone Noelker said the centre had been able to add a young person support group and next year had plans to expand with a carers support group.
"Fundraising's what we need to do to provide these programs and we're so grateful to team up with the guys at Barry Plant," Ms Noelker said.
All prizes have been donated, allowing every cent from raffle tickets to directly support the Wellness Centre.
Tickets are available via BRICC, Barry Plant Ballarat or via the QR code in the photo above.
