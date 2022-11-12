Ballarat police want to hear from anyone with information about a car fire in Redan.
The blaze was first reported in Park Street at 10.40pm Friday.
Officers said the silver Commodore was parked on the street and receuivced minor damage.
The fire is believed to be suspicious and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Fire Rescue Victorian personnel from Ballarat City (station 67) were called out.
Police are investigating the incident and urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
