The Courier

Bulldogs Read 2022: Dexter finds new love in reading

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 14 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canadian Lead grade six pupil Dexter opens one of his favourite Morris Gleitzman books with Western Bulldogs Ballarat engagement manager Campbell Waring. Picture by Lachlan Bence

READING used to never be anywhere near the top of Dexter's favourite things to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.