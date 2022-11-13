The state of the Western Freeway between Ballarat and Melbourne has been described by Victorian National Party Senator Bridget McKenzie as the worst she has ever seen.
The Shadow Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister arrived from Canberra to support Upper House Western Victorian candidate Anita Rank and said the road surface was full of potholes, and in many places between Melbourne Airport and Ballarat she had to slow to 40km/h for roadworks or unsafe roads.
"I'm a country girl and I'm used to country roads, but the trip was the worst I've experienced on the Western Freeway ever, and I used to live in this town," Ms McKenzie said at the Ballarat Show on Saturday.
"I've heard from drivers who've blown tyres and damaged their cars. Our roads are dangerous."
Senator McKenzie said Local Government carried the burden of maintenance on most roads - and they deserved more cash to deal with the big wet across eastern Australia.
"I was at the Australian Local Government Association's roads conference talking to mayors last week - and the parlous state of the roads due to flooding is at crisis point.
"We've all got stories from across Western Victoria.
"Poor roads put supply chains at risk - and more importantly, lives as well."
She challenged Minister Catherine King and the Albanese Government to "put serious money on the table over and above they have already budgeted for".
"What we found out in senate estimates is that the Labor Party has actually made cuts to infrastructure." Ms McKenzie said.
Ms King was also at the show - and said the Albanese Government had tipped in an extra $250 million for regional and rural roads across Australia.
"We've also topped up the existing Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund, which already had $500 million. It's available right now," the Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister said.
"It has $750 million in this budget which is going to local councils."
She said the Albanese Government was also building flood-damaged roads to an improved standard - rather than replacing them with something of the same quality that was likely to get damaged again in the same way.
"We can build back better - not build back to the old standard.
"Senator McKenzie did none of this while the coalition was in power over the last decade."
Ms King also talked up the Roads to Recovery, Bridge Renewal and Blackspots programs.
The two female MPs were at stands just metres apart in the same pavilion.
Meanwhile Upper House Liberal candidate Joe McCracken said he needed a "moon buggy" to get to his parents home in Beaufort on Friday.
"The roads are in a pitiful state. You may as well buy a moon buggy because every time you go on our roads it's like dodgy craters," he said.
"The sad fact is that roads were in poor condition long before our recent rains.
"They have been neglected for far too long."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
