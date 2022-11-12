AFTER 330 events, more than seven years and the finish line crossed 41,560 times, Ballarat Parkrun has closed. Records will stand unbroken.
There were 126 participants running and walking in the final free, five-kilometre timed event in Victoria Park on Saturday. Next week runners will shift to a new course with a new name - Prince of Wales Parkrun - to continue the global movement in the city's centre.
Ballarat Parkrun event director Kylie Mayne, who was the first woman finisher in the inaugural event, said it was sad to finish what had been such an important Saturday morning fixture in getting people together and moving.
The Victoria Park course had become unsustainable under global Parkrun rules, handed down from the United Kingdom, that no course could cross a road. For Ballarat, this was even with the strong support from City of Ballarat to close one internal road in the park each Saturday morning.
Runners have been restricted to laps of the inclusive playground, stretching from Gillies to Russell streets, a course that Ms Mayne said was not ideal when numbers grew in summer months.
"It was nice to see old faces return that we had not seen in awhile," Ms Mayne said.
"[Ballarat Parkrun] has brought people together who didn't know each other but live in the same community and who have become more than Parkrun friends. People are active and connecting with other people. There have been lots of positives."
Ms Mayne hope the change in course to Prince of Wales Park might lure new people to the Parkrun fold, including those who lived nearby and those who use the aquatic centre, hockey and baseball fields in the sporting precinct.
At its peak, the biggest Ballarat Parkrun was in February 2019 when Olympian Steve Moneghetti was tail walker - and more than 300 people could lay claim to beating him home.
The event averaged 126 parkrunners and walkers each week. Ballarat Parkrun's course records are held by Jack Davies, 14 minutes and 38 seconds (July 30, 2016) and Elkie Belcher, 18 minutes (June 24, 2017).
Prince of Wales Parkrun starts Saturday, 8am.
