The Courier

Ballarat Parkrun ends with new course set to start next week

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 13 2022 - 9:55am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Parkrun participants ready to complete their final lap on Saturday. Picture supplied.

AFTER 330 events, more than seven years and the finish line crossed 41,560 times, Ballarat Parkrun has closed. Records will stand unbroken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.