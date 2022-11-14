THE RECOGNITION Anne Tudor felt was most important to the nation's first dementia-friendly trail was in its co-design with people living with dementia.
The dementia-friendly forest and sensory trail in Woowookarung Regional Park has captured an inclusive sport, recreation and open space honour at the Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards.
Ms Tudor and her now-late wife Edie Mayhew were driving forces behind the trail but Ms Tudor said a whole community made the dream a reality.
"The trail is the gift that keeps on giving. It was created by so many people who gave so lovingly and selflessly," Ms Tudor said.
"...I was really pleased when I was asked at the awards about co-design. The reasons the trail was so successful was that it was co-designed with people living with dementia.
"We had many meetings about signage and design. We were really thrilled too, in the extraordinary way Parks [Victoria] was so willing to be involved. Friends of Canadian Corridor have been tremendous."
The project attracted plenty of attention in Dementia Australia documentaries and this year captured a health and education award from the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects Victorian awards.
Ms Tudor said the trail did not belong to anyone, but everyone.
Along with Parks Victoria rangers and Friends of Canadian Corridor, many school and community groups have volunteered time and care in the three years it took to develop the trail.
This included the need of foster parents for seedlings during winter months.
"Everybody wants to create and use Woowookarung Regional Park in constructive and reasonable ways but in terms of the dementia trail, all has been done according to plan," Ms Tudor said.
The Wallaby walk-back seating is in place and the trail has been so well respected by all who use it."
READ MORE
About 400 people visit the dementia trail each week.
The trail promotes inclusion for all visitors, not just those who have dementia, and Ms Tudor said features such as animals in trees and bush sounds in the app have proven popular with young children.
Parks Victoria has also been promoting the trail via green scripts, by which general practitioners recommend social and community activities to improve health and well-being.
People who are newly diagnosed with dementia are encouraged to try the dementia trail and the value of walking.
The 1.8-kilometre trail is wide enough for two wheelchairs and a dog and is set to be included in a proposed 10,000-step trail network in the park.
Ms Tudor accepted the Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards honour alongside Parks Victoria chairman John Pandazopoulos.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.