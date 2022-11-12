It's been a century since the death of Henry Lawson - and now, very few people can name any of his works.
But Ballarat performer Hedley Thomson wants to change that.
"Henry Lawson was brilliant - and Ballarat has a great link with Australia's greatest writer. We should celebrate that," he said.
"He wrote a number of pieces about Eureka - and he saw a strong connection between the events that happened here and the birth of democracy in Australia.
"I'd like to see an annual Lawson event here.
"We just don't take advantage of that."
Mr Thomson is part of a group including Peter Vanderkley and Jane Gaylor who will act out the writings of Lawson at the Art Gallery of Ballarat this Sunday (November 13) and again with a different program on Sunday November 27.
Both performances run from 2-3.30pm, are free of charge - and tie in with the 'Beating Around the Bush' exhibition, which focuses on the Heidelberg School.
Performers will be in costume..
If you know anything about 'The Loaded Dog' (which carries explosives) or 'The Drover's Wife' (who beats off a snake), the choice of props could be interesting.
"We'll be mixing verse, humour and pathos," Mr Thomson said.
"What I think is really good about Lawson is he is commenting on how people should be treated.
"The quality of Lawson's work means it's still current. For example, one piece - 'The Dying Anarchist' - could easily have been written today.
"We'll also be performing a piece called 'The Fight at the Eureka Stockade'. It's an account by old digger, as told by Lawson."
Mr Thomson said he would love to see an annual event in Ballarat that celebrates Lawson's work and Australian writers in general.
"He wrote from 1887 to 1922 and that covers a very important period in the development of Australia. We're talking Federation and World War 1. He's right in the middle of all that."
Mr Thomson would like to hear from anyone with more information about Lawson's visits to Ballarat - including one in 1888, early in his writing career, to honour those who died at Eureka.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
