The Courier

Ballarat performers celebrate 100 years since the death of Henry Lawson

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 12 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Vanderkley, Jane Gaylor and Hedley Thomson are bringing Henry Lawson's word to life at the Art Gallery of Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

It's been a century since the death of Henry Lawson - and now, very few people can name any of his works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.