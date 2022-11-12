The Courier

Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division one scores

Updated November 12 2022 - 6:50pm, first published 6:30pm
Victoria's Paul Tudorovic and Barry Clark assess the state of play. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Victoria has extended its dominance over the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division one competition, moving 21 points clear on top of the ladder with a big 100 (18) to 61 (0) win against Ballarat.

