Victoria has extended its dominance over the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division one competition, moving 21 points clear on top of the ladder with a big 100 (18) to 61 (0) win against Ballarat.
The ladder leader won all four rinks with Kevin Coad, Marc Oswin, Wayne Lynch and Shaun Clark (s) taking the headlines with a 20-shot win.
Ballarat's second loss in a row sees it slip to third after Mt Xavier seized its chance to enter the top two with a 11-shot win against Buninyong.
Elsewhere, Creswick celebrated its first win of the season, beating Learmonth 89 (14) to 75 (4).
