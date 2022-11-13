The Courier

Darley dominates, Pointies batters fight back | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts review, scores

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
November 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Golden Point's Manny De Zoysa latches on to a short ball on his way to 44. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Though two-day cricket may have returned, Darley needed little more than 50 overs to earn first innings points and now finds itself just two wickets away from an outright win and with it top spot on the Ballarat Cricket Association ladder.

