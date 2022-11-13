Though two-day cricket may have returned, Darley needed little more than 50 overs to earn first innings points and now finds itself just two wickets away from an outright win and with it top spot on the Ballarat Cricket Association ladder.
After electing to bowl, the Lions weathered a brief Buninyong stand before taking 7-17 to dismiss the hosts for 52 in the 31st over.
Liam Cornford, playing in just his third first grade game, was the chief destroyer, finishing with figures of 6-7 off 8.4 overs with six maidens.
Darley wasted little time with the bat in the pursuit of first innings points, reaching the target in the sixth over after some early Dilan Chandima (27 off 15 balls) fireworks.
Playing his first game of the season, Jamaican all-rounder Danza Hyatt continued the assault after the reigning E.J Cleary Medallist's departure.
The former West Indies international finished unbeaten on 100 off 75 balls with four sixes and nine fours as Darley declared on 2-171 after only 23 overs.
With 20 overs left to play in the day, there was still plenty of time for more drama.
New-ball pair Madushanka Ekanayaka and Dayle Locke tore through the Bunnies' top-order, seeing them sink from 1-4 to 7-13 before finally ending the day on 8-21 and staring down the barrel of an outright loss.
Buninyong will start the second day trailing by 97 runs with no recognised batters at the crease.
Elsewhere, Golden Point's middle-order fought back from a precarious position to have its side well poised.
Choosing to bat against East Ballarat, the Pointies quickly found themselves on the rocks at 2-4 before experienced hands Josh White and Manny De Zoysa combined to resurrect the innings.
The pair shared an 85-run third-wicket partnership before De Zoysa (44) was caught behind off Hawks' spinner Abhilasha Rodrigo (1-29).
White continued to play the anchor role, working his way to 74 before an ill-judged late cut saw him chop the ball onto his own stumps off the bowling of Josh Brown.
Brown had an industrious day out for the Hawks, finishing with figures of 4-101 off 20 overs.
With two experienced players gone, it became the turn of two Pointies young guns to pile on late runs.
Josh Pegg, playing his first game of the season, raced to 60 off 46 balls with two sixes and seven fours before he holed out in the deep while Jack Bambury contributed a quickfire 42.
The Pointies closed their innings on 7-295 - the highest total of round six so far.
At Alfredton, Wendouree veteran Heath Pyke rolled back the years to post an unbeaten century to turn around his side's fortunes and leave Ballarat-Redan with a massive task to salvage points from the match.
With the Red Caps at 5-101, Pyke shared a 101-run sixth-wicket stand with Liam Wood (25) before shouldering most of the late scoring to will his side to 8-261 at the end of its innings.
Pyke ended the day undefeated on 127 off 177 balls with three sixes and 11 fours in what was the second-highest individual score of the season to date.
Matt Aikman (3-56) was the pick of the Two Swords bowlers and was supported by Jack Harwood (2-29).
Meanwhile, Mt Clear worked itself into a good position for first innings points, closing the day on 0-45 in its chase of Napoleons-Sebastopol's 183.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Mounties as Janath Tissera (38) and Sajith Dissanayaka (56) worked Naps-Sebas into a solid position before the latter's departure at 4-142 triggered his side's downfall.
The Mounties would snare the remaining six wickets cheaply; Nathan Hucker (3-20) ripping through the lower order.
Mt Clear openers Matt Goonan (24*) and Jack Jeffrey (12*) would then negate a tricky 12 overs before stumps to have their side well-placed for another positive result.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
