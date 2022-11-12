The Ballarat region could recieve as much at 15 millimetres of rain on Sunday, along with possible severe thunderstorms, as another front crosses Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a warm, cloudy day with a top of 23 degrees - with rain and storms likely. However no warnings have been issued yet.
It follows a wet night in the city, with 6.2 millimetres falling between 9pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Victorian Department of Health has issued a high risk forecast for Epidemic Thunderstorm Asthma for the Northern Country and North Central districts of the state today.
However, all other districts including the South West and Central areas, which take in the Ballarat region, have a moderate risk forecast.
The Department of Health website states, "a moderate risk (orange) forecast means that one of the elements necessary for an event may be present (i.e. a high pollen forecast or a severe thunderstorm with strong winds) and there is a moderate chance of an epidemic thunderstorm asthma event occurring. "
