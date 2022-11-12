The Courier

Severe thunderstorms possible in the Ballarat region today.

By The Courier
Updated November 13 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:35am
More rain and storms are forcast for the Ballarat region on Sunday. File picture by Adam Trafford.

The Ballarat region could recieve as much at 15 millimetres of rain on Sunday, along with possible severe thunderstorms, as another front crosses Victoria.

