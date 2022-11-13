The Courier

Ballarat Spring Show brings in 15,000 people

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 13 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around 15,000 people have enjoyed the relatively dry weather to head through the gates at this year's Ballarat Spring Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.