Around 15,000 people have enjoyed the relatively dry weather to head through the gates at this year's Ballarat Spring Show.
That compares to just 13,000 in 2017.
Free entry for children under-15, coupled with horse-and-rider spectacular Rooftop Express helped bring in a bumper crowd, despite the cancellation of Saturday night's fireworks in wet and windy weather.
Treasurer Julian Versloot said the showmans guild was "extremely happy" with the crowd.
"I'm really relieved about this year's show," he said.
"I think we'll all sleep well tonight. I think there's been some pent-up demand after COVID.
"We're all very rusty at doing this as well because it's been three years since we've had a show."
Another new feature was a Royal Flying Doctors' simulator.
"It's basically a plane without wings," Mr Versloot said.
"It's got a stretcher and you can see how the plane operates."
He said the show also made use of Eureka Stadium's gate 2 - near a new toilet block.
"It's the first time we've done that and it was a great way to let people in and out." Mr Versloot said
The 2023 show will be held at the Creswick Road site before it heads to a Mount Rowan equestrian centre with more room and extra parking in the future.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
