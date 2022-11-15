The Courier

Bike hoons targeted in Moorabool police operation

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 15 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Police Solo Unit is helping to crack down on hoon trailbikers east of Ballarat. Picture by Victoria Police.

People harrassed by trail bike hoons on public roads and walking tracks are being encouraged to dob them in to police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.