People harrassed by trail bike hoons on public roads and walking tracks are being encouraged to dob them in to police.
With help from the Solo (motorbike) Unit, Moorabool police officers have launched Operation Broadwing to crack down on reckless behaviour they believe is putting lives at risk.
"The trail bike riders we are looking for are all sorts of ages, but many are kids aged 14-18 who ride in packs of three or more," Senior Constable Mauricio Gonzalez said.
"We're coming across bikes that are unregistered, riders that are unlicenced, they're sometimes dinking other people and this is happening during school hours as well.
"Some of these bikes are unroadworthy.
"They have no mirrors and they're just not made to be ridden on a road."
He said in some cases, he had seen riders dinking other people while doing "monos".
"Someone will be seriously injured or killed if this behaviour doesn't stop.
"There is no issue driving on private land, but once they get into the forest or go on a public road, the bike needs to be registered."
Senior Constable Gonzalez said people caught flouting the rules would have their bikes impounded at a cost of up to $1400 and face the Magistrates' Court.
The Moorabool Shire Council has also donated a flashing portable message board to highlight Operation Broadwing this month.
People who witness hoon trail bike behaviour are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
