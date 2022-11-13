The Courier

Jenna Bruton reaches AFLW preliminary final with North Melbourne

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
November 13 2022 - 3:00pm
Jenna Bruton gets the ball away under pressure during North Melbourne's semi-final win against Richmond. Picture from Getty Images.

Jenna Bruton and North Melbourne have steamrolled their way into the AFLW preliminary final, consigning Richmon to a straight-set finals exit with a 11.8 (74) to 6.2 (38) win.

