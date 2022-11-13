Jenna Bruton and North Melbourne have steamrolled their way into the AFLW preliminary final, consigning Richmon to a straight-set finals exit with a 11.8 (74) to 6.2 (38) win.
Bruton was named among the Roos' best against as the club produced their highest score of the season to book their place in a showdown against Melbourne at IKON Park on Saturday.
The Trentham-born former Golden Point footballer was ferocious around the contest, finishing with a game-high eight tackles and 22 disposals.
North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker said he always his side had the potential to be one of the season's top contenders.
"Hopefully this doesn't sound arrogant in any way whatsoever, but I feel like we should be up in that top echelon, as a top-four team," he said.
"We've now been able to prove that, and we get a great opportunity against some really strong opposition, and the first one is Melbourne next week.
"The Dees are a quality team and they have been for a number of years.
"We're going to have to be at our best. When you get to this time of year and you can't have any low points or flat moments, you have to make the most of every moment and every opportunity."
Ballarat's Sophie Molan wasn't named in the Richmond line-up.
Meanwhile, the season has come to an end for former GWV Rebels captain and Ballarat Grammar export Lauren Butler after Collingwood fell to a 3.5 (23) to 1.5 (11) loss against reigning premier Adelaide.
Butler was named among the Pies' best, racking up 14 disposals and seven tackles on a testing day.
The match was initially delayed for half an hour due to heavy rain and lightning and was then halted again for another 43 minutes when the torrential weather returned during the first quarter.
Adelaide will play Brisbane on Friday night.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
