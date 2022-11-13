The Courier

Enjoyment the secret to Bendigo Spirit's early-season form: Abbey Wehrung

By Adam Bourke, Matt Currill
Updated November 13 2022 - 8:37pm, first published 3:22pm
Abbey Wehrung drives to the basket in the Bendigo Spirit's impressive win over Perth at Red Energy Arena. Picture by Getty Images

It's been a roaring start to the season for Ballarat's Abbey Wehrung and the Bendigo Spirit, sitting top of the WNBL ladder after three-consecutive wins.

