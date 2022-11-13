It's been a roaring start to the season for Ballarat's Abbey Wehrung and the Bendigo Spirit, sitting top of the WNBL ladder after three-consecutive wins.
The 26-year-old returned to Spirit in the winter after two seasons with the Adelaide Lightning.
For Wehrung it's not just the wins that has her sporting a broad smile when she rocks up to training at 7.30am each morning.
It's the enjoyment she feels personally of being back in familiar territotry and the playing group she gets to train and play with every day that has her excited about the season ahead.
"This group has a special feel and it's really exciting. It's nice to be home again playing in front of some familiar faces," she said.
"To have Kelsey (Griffin) and Kelly (Wilson) come back was massive and, obviously, Alicia (Froling) had played with the Spirit before as well. It's a super enjoyable group to play with."
Wehrung, from Korweinguboora, played for the Spirit in 2019 before joining the Adelaide Lightning.
New Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama jumped at the chance to gain Wehrung's services and the 26-year-old has fit in seamlessly with the new-look roster.
"It's testament to how Kennedy has put in systems and rotations,'' Wehrung said.
"It's super professional and, even though it has been full-on, it has been an easy transition for everyone."
Wherung finished with an equal game-high six assists and six points to help the Spirit to a 77-57 win against the Sydney Flames on Saturday night. The Spirit next platy the Southside Flyers on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.