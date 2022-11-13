An estimated 9000 to 10,000 people have savoured the Spring weather and hit the streets of Ballan for its first 'Autumn Festival' since March 2019.
President Kevin Harper said with the Ballarat Show and Darley Market on at the same time, they were expecting less than 4,000 people.
"It was more than double our expectations - way more than we usually have," he said.
"The street was pretty packed most of the day and we had three stages for performers this time."
The main drawcard - a street parade - was judged by new Hawke Federal Labor MP Sam Rae together with Buninyong State Labor MP Michaela Settle, McGrath Real Esttae's Mattb Edwards, Moorabool Mayor Tom Sullivan and Ballan-based councillor Paul Tatchell who is also the local Liberal candidate.
A team of Myrniong Primary students dressed as flowers, bees and flowerpots took out the mayors award; while the Studio C Dance and Music entry was the most popular sports float. Ballan's Bendigo Bank - complete with a bank manager on rollerskates - won the best commercial entry.
A March 19 date has already been set for the 2023 festival - which will return to Autumn with a superheroes theme.
It was also the theme of the 2020 festival, which was cancelled with 24 hours to spare, due to the worsening pandemic.
"We're excited and inspired ahead of the next festival," Mr Harper said.
"We're a small committee with a small band of volunteers and we've been really supported by all the people in town.
"The way this event has created connections within the community is fantastic."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.