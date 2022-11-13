The Courier
Huge crowd inspires Ballan festival organisers

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
November 14 2022 - 4:00am
An estimated 9000 to 10,000 people have savoured the Spring weather and hit the streets of Ballan for its first 'Autumn Festival' since March 2019.

