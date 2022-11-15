Skipton community put on flood alert once again

UPDATE, Tuesday 4pm:
CLEAN-UP works remain underway in Beaufort where the town woke up to shock flooding on Monday.
Servo@23 and well-known cake-maker Sara Kittelty said businesses seemed to escape major damage but water got to at least 10 centimetres deep on the concrete floor of the creative co-working space.
Ms Kittelty said some shops, including Servo@23 and the florist next door, had already been scheduled to be shut until the weekend, which allowed extra time for cleaning.
While Beaufort Lake has been swelling amid the spring downpours, early reports are this flooding was from the main street's drainage unable to manage the fast deluge.
Ms Kittelty said the flooding has been a big surprise, particularly with no flood warning issued for the town ahead of the storm.
A Vic Emergency warning and evacuation alert for Beaufort was lifted late on Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE, Tuesday 1.30pm:
A renewed Watch and Act Alert for Mount Emu Creek at Skipton has been issued, warning of possible moderate flooding in the country town.
"Renewed river rises to moderate flood level are possible along the Mt Emu Creek at Skipton Tuesday evening," the warning read.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, no significant rainfall totals have been observed across the Mt Emu Creek catchment.
"No significant rainfall totals are forecast for the next few days.
"The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
"The Mt Emu Creek at Skipton is currently at 4.27 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
"The Mt Emu Creek at Skipton may peak around the moderate flood level (4.70 m) Tuesday evening."
TUESDAY, 12pm:
The Skipton community was put on alert once again in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with another Watch and Act alert issued for moderate flooding.
But by 11am the Mount Emu Creek was at 4.23 metres and falling, just above the minor flood level and below the moderate flood level.
The Watch and Act alert, issued at 11:59pm on Monday night warned the creek was at 4.43 metres and rising, and could reach the moderate flood level of 4.70 metres.
MONDAY, 4.45pm:
Skipton has dodged a bullet, with minor flooding now subsiding in the town.
Fresh forecasts from the weather bureau show Ballarat is expecting a top of 10 degrees on Tuesday with 2-3mm and a 90 per cent chance of rain. Forecasters are warning of possible hail in the afternoon and early evening.
Snowfall is expected above 800m - which is slightly higher than Mt Buninyong (754m), Mt Warrenheip (746m) and Mt Blackwood (747m).
There is better news for Wednesday, with a top of 13, 1mm and a 60 per cent chance of rain. However, be prepared for a chilly overnight low of just 2.
Snow is again expected above 800m early in the day.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain. Ballarat is expecting less than 1mm.
Friday's top will hit a sunny 21 with zero chance of rain, before the showers star again on Saturday and Sunday.
MONDAY, 3.30pm:
Water levels on rivers and creeks in the Ballarat region have slowly begun to drop as communities watch nervously following last night's downpours.
The Emu Creek at Skipton appeared to peak shortly after 11am and had dropped slightly to 4.71m at midday.
Skipton has already had a major flood emergency this year and did not need another alert following 40mm of rain falling suddenly on Sunday night.
At 2pm the river was at 4.55m and falling leading to the alert to be downgraded to minor flooding. A 'Watch and Act' alert has since been downgraded to an advisory.
Watch and Act alerts however remain in place for other south flowing watercourses including the Leigh, Moorabool and Yarrowee Rivers downstream of Ballarat.
The Werribee River in Ballan was also beginning to subside with a minor flooding alert issued and the river dropping to 1.4 metres at midday.
Downstream these rivers are still creating considerable concern, particularly at confluences in Shelford where the Yarrowee River flows into the Leigh River.
MONDAY, 12.30pm:
The Skipton community has been warned moderate flooding is possible on Monday, after last night's rain.
A Watch and Alert has been issued for Mount Emu Creek, Skipton.
"Act now - take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground." the warning said.
The warning , issued at 9.12am said the creek is currently at 4.62 metres and rising but is expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 4.70 metres.
"The river level may peak near 4.80 metres around midday Monday."
The river rose to 4.74 metres at 11am, a moderate flood, level but did appear to be levelling off, with the hope that Skipton would be spared another inundation.
A number of road closures are also in place around the region. More information can be found at the Victraffic website.
Watch and act advice has also been issued for the Werribee River which runs through Ballan.
According to the emergency warnings the level of the Werribee River at Ballan is currently at 1.94 metres, exceeding the Minor Flood Level (1.20metres), and rising.
It is expected to peak near the Moderate Flood Level (2.10 metres) on Monday morning
Rapid river rises are also occurring along the Yarowee and Moorabool rivers with moderate flooding developing along the Leigh River at Shelford,
MONDAY, 9.30am: Ballarat's State Emergency Service unit has been the second busiest in Victoria, with 32 requests for help between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday.
Sorento saw 194 calls, while Bannockburn had 21.
Statewide, the SES received 550 requests including 318 for flooding, 104 for fallen trees and 44 for building damage.
There were also 38 calls for help with inland water rescues.
In the 30 days since severe flooding began widespread impacts across Victoria, VICSES has received more than 13,500 requests.
"VICSES thanks the community for their patience as our volunteers continue to respond to requests for assistance, working through them as quickly as possible, with 222 calls for help remaining outstanding at 8am (Monday)," a spokesperson said.
"As we see further heavy rainfall and renewed river rises, it's vital that Victorians understand the life-threatening risks associated with floodwater.
"Ensure you consider your need to travel and watch out for large trees as recent wet and windy weather may have destabilised trees or branches, making them more likely to fall."
MONDAY MORNING:
Take it easy on the Ballarat's roads today - many of them are covered in water again.
Weather Bureau figures show that at least 33mm fell on the city between 10.30pm and 7am.
Gillies Street - near the corner of Sturt Street - was especially affected, with water completely covering the Wendouree-bound lanes and up to the top of the kerb.
Sheoaks near Meredith copped an even worse blast from Mother Nature - with 38.8mm over the same period - while the Ballan CFA weather station was not far behind on 38.6mm.
The Werribee River at Ballan was 1.96m (minor flooding) and rising at 7.10am.
The Leigh River at Mount Mercer was at 1.90m - a fraction below the "minor flooding" classification at that point of the Leigh River.
The Mount Emu Creek at Skipton was beyond minor at 4.11m and was continuing to rise.
Meanwhile the Moorabool River was 1.54m and steady at Lal Lal - while downstream at Morrisons it was sitting at 2.65m and rising.
One of the coldest and wettest areas of the region - Mount William in the Grampians - recorded just 13.4mm of rain in the 22 hours to 7am.
There was even less at Trentham with just 9mm.
It is unknown what impact the stormy weather had on a rail crash south of Ballarat at Inverleigh overnight.
Dozens of shipping containers were thrown from the tracks when a freight train derailed near Inverleigh along the Hamilton Highway outside Geelong at 5.30am.
Aerial footage shows the containers piled on top of each other and water beneath them and the tracks.
The State Emergency Service, who was already dealing with 318 callouts for flooding were called to the derailment and said eight wagons came off tracks.
The SES said nobody was hurt in the incident and there were no dangerous goods onboard.
Victoria Police said officers were called to the site on Monday morning to provide traffic control but they were no longer needed.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is taking control of the scene and investigators have been called in.
With the exception of a cancelled Bacchus marsh service, V?line has not reported any disruption from the wild weather.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.