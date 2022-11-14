The top four sides in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant all match up against noticeably lower-placed opponents on Tuesday, as they hope to create separation from others vying for a spot inside the top four in round seven's action.
While City Oval and BMS sit comfortably clear from the rest of the competition, third-placed Midlands and fourth-placed Buninyong still find themselves within striking distance of Victoria, which sits just two points behind Buninyong.
Victoria visits second-placed BMS on Tuesday, with the on-the-rise side looking to claim a third-consecutive victory following wins over Webbcona and Central Wendouree.
Sitting in the bottom half of the standings, Webbcona and Central Wendouree go head-to-head in round seven, with Central Wendouree failing to record a win since it started the season 2-0.
Ladder-leaders City Oval will be hoping its unbeaten run continues when it visits last-placed Clunes, which sits three points behind Sebastopol.
Similarly to Clunes, Sebastopol faces an uphill battle in round seven with a match-up against fourth-placed Buninyong, while third-placed Midlands, which has lost just one game since round two, visits seventh-placed Creswick.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.