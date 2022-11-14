The Courier

Top four aiming to break away | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Round 7 Preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
November 14 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Lindsay in action for BMS. Picture by Adam Trafford

The top four sides in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant all match up against noticeably lower-placed opponents on Tuesday, as they hope to create separation from others vying for a spot inside the top four in round seven's action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.