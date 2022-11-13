Gold miners in Ballarat are in good hands - with a local team taking out a major award at the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.
Ballarat Gold Mine claimed the Spencer Herd Challenge after a weekend of action in Bendigo, competing against eight other teams.
James Sorahan from the Mining Council of Australia said the event looked at team skills, firefighting, first aid, rope rescue as well as search-and-rescue at Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Gold Mine and a nearby safety training facility.
"It was great to have Ballarat Mine's Emergency Response Team take part with all other major gold mines in Victoria to hone their safety training ability and take out the Spence Herd Challenge which shows team commitment and physical skills," he said.
"Safety is the number one priority for the minerals industry.
"The competition is a critical part of the mining industry's efforts to support highly trained rescue personnel across Australia contributes greatly to the minerals industry's commitment to zero harm.
"The simulated exercises faced by the teams at the competition help prepare them for any emergencies - and it is also a chance to share knowledge and experience."
The Heathcote based Mandalay Costerfield team won the award for overall excellence, as well as categories for mine firefighting, first aid and theory.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.