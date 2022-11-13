The Courier
Ballarat team takes out an award at state mine rescue competition

Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:00pm, first published 9:00am
The Ballarat Mine team took out a major award at the state mine rescue titles at the weekend. Picture supplied.

Gold miners in Ballarat are in good hands - with a local team taking out a major award at the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.

