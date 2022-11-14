Are the public well served by politicised art?

If Florida is 'where woke goes to die', as declared by a jubilant Ron DeSantis in the recent US gubernatorial elections, then Ballarat it seems is a place where woke can come to feel safe.
Since the departure of its long-serving director, Gordon Morrison the priorities of the Ballarat Art Gallery and its masters at the Ballarat Council have regrettably shifted from upholding its primary purpose of safeguarding and promoting Ballarat's cultural history to grandiose displays of political virtue, junking any art that does not fit its bureaucratic dicta.
The take-over by left-leaning intellectuals and activists has been slow but steady, and although it has included occasional concessions to aesthetics, in the end the culture warriors have prevailed.
The Gallery's programs in recent years have been slanted towards issues that it says engage the marginalised of Ballarat's society in the name of its founder James Oddie's mandate "Not for self, but for all". But its approach is anything but inclusive.
The Gallery's 2021 exhibition 'Out of the Darkness: A Survivor's Journey' was memorable not for its compassion for the victims of abuse but rather its zealous, fact-free presentation, dividing audiences.
The current exhibition 'Beating about the Bush' while bringing into the light prized Colonial-era and 20th century artworks, promptly gives over centre-stage to far-inferior contemporary artworks that appear to ridicule or 're-imagine' the work of those artists that have paved the way over the last 150 years.
Simply laying such artworks side-by-side does not bring much-needed balance to the display of art in a publicly-funded gallery.
The Gallery's permanent collection too has not been spared a remake with its mainstays laid away, replaced by artwork that cannot by any measure be deemed museum-quality but better-fits the social and political ideologies du jour.
My fundamental argument is not that the selection of art for display in our public art galleries should comply with my political viewpoint to win my support.
My argument is that public funded art galleries should be expected to have more balance concerning the political and social ideas that are displayed.
Obviously, some art galleries claim a specific direction - but the Ballarat Art Gallery cannot truly claim to be at "the heart of Ballarat's cultural life and ... an important driver of tourism in the city" when in reality they hold themselves to a single political and social dogma that conveys a one-sided political message and only drives people away.
I am not against liberal themes in art. What I am against is the whole of art being presented in a way that upholds a particular social and political view instead of thinking of the public at large.
I believe public-funded art spaces should be considered a place to learn - a place where opposing ideas are tolerated and explored - and not places to cultivate only attitudes in support of one specific political orthodoxy.
