Emma Stewart lands eight winners on Breeders Crown program

By Michael Howard
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:00am
Boom three-year-old pacer Captain Ravishing was a star performer among eight winners for Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart's place in Australian harness racing folklore was further ensconced at Melton on Saturday when she produced a stunning eight victories on Breeders Crown semi-finals night.

