Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart's place in Australian harness racing folklore was further ensconced at Melton on Saturday when she produced a stunning eight victories on Breeders Crown semi-finals night.
Stewart was already without peer on Harness Racing Australia's chronicles for most training wins at a meeting, but with the nation's best two and three-year-old pacers on show this achievement reinforced that status.
Stewart's eight wins matched her stable's feat in the 2018 Vicbred Super Series semi-finals and was only one win shy of the national record set in Launceston in April.
She has also had seven wins at single meetings on four occasions and six wins five times, achievements that have her on course for an extraordinary eighth successive state and metropolitan premiership sweep.
Seven of the wins at Melton were in Breeders Crown semi-finals.
And the success appears set to continue into Saturday night's finals, including in the headline three-year-old colts and geldings category.
Stewart runner Captain Ravishing looks to have the class in hand after another brilliant performance in a semi-final, crushing all comers with a 25.9-second last 400m, part of a 53-second last 800m.
Captain Ravishing has drawn gate five in the group 1 $200,000 final and ooks set to open a short-priced favourite.
Stewart qualified 18 for the two and three-year-old pacings finals.
She will also two runners in trotting finals on the same program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.