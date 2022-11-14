Premier trainer Chris Waller has nine nominations for the listed $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m, on Saturday.
Waller already has a Ballarat Cup to his name.
He guided Junoob to victory in 2015, with Brad Rawiller in the saddle.
Atishu is the form runner among them, having won the group 2 Matriarch Stakes, 2000m, at Flemington on the last day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
The Matriarch traditionally provides a strong form-line for the Ballarat Cup, with eight of the race's 37 entries having contested the mares' classic.
Waller's best credentialled nomination is Kolding - the winner of a staggering $6.73m in stakes.
Although he has failed to flatter in his two starts from a spell, he is a three-time group 1 winner in the 2019 Epsom Handicap, 2020 George Main Stakes and 2021 All-Aged Stakes - all in Sydney.
While he has strong form on soft tracks, he is unplaced in six tries in heavy going and as of Monday the Ballarat track is rated a heavy9.
Ballarat Turf Club has received 348 nominations for 10 races programmed for the metropolitan class meeting.
Fields will be declared on Wednesday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
